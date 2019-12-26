You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
DeForest's Lane Larson makes college decision for football
0 comments

DeForest's Lane Larson makes college decision for football

{{featured_button_text}}

DeForest senior wide receiver Lane Larson announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Bemidji State University for football.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Larson was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection and the Badger North Conference offensive player of the year. He was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was an honorable-mention pick on the Associated Press all-state football team and an all-region selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Larson helped lead DeForest (14-0) to the Badger North championship and to the WIAA Division 3 state title.

Bemidji State is an NCAA Division II program in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Larson tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to play football at Bemidji State University. I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates for pushing me to be the best me. I can’t wait to continue my football career!”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics