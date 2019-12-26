DeForest's Lane Larson makes college decision for football

DeForest senior wide receiver Lane Larson announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Bemidji State University for football.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Larson was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection and the Badger North Conference offensive player of the year. He was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was an honorable-mention pick on the Associated Press all-state football team and an all-region selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Larson helped lead DeForest (14-0) to the Badger North championship and to the WIAA Division 3 state title.

Bemidji State is an NCAA Division II program in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Larson tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to play football at Bemidji State University. I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates for pushing me to be the best me. I can’t wait to continue my football career!”

