DeForest's Adam White, Sun Prairie's Nathan Schauer decide on college choices for football

DeForest senior offensive lineman Adam White announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Concordia University St. Paul (Minnesota) for football.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound White was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection in the Badger North Conference.
He was a second-team pick as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team. He was an all-region choice by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
He helped lead DeForest to the Badger North title and the WIAA Division 3 state championship.
White tweeted: “First and foremost, I want to say thank you to my family for supporting me through this entire process and always being there for me. I also want to thank my coaches and my teammates for pushing me and making me the person I am today. Without them, I wouldn’t be in the position I am. With all that being said, I am super blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and football career at Concordia University St. Paul.”
Concordia is an NCAA Division II program.
Sun Prairie’s Nathan Schauer makes college decision
Sun Prairie senior running back Nathan Schauer announced on Twitter that he plans to attend UW-Eau Claire and play football.
Schauer was an honorable-mention selection as a running back on the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area team.
The 5-11, 195-pound Schauer was a second-team all-conference pick in the Big Eight Conference.
Schauer tweeted: “Beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic & academic career at UW- Eau Claire.”