DeForest's Adam White changes course with college decision for football

DeForest senior Adam White announced on Twitter that he has switched his oral commitment to South Dakota State University for football.
In December, Norskies offensive lineman White announced on Twitter that he had orally committed to Concordia University St. Paul (Minnesota) for football.
The regular signing period for football National Letters of Intent for NCAA Division I and II begins Wednesday (Feb. 5). There was an early signing period in December.
White tweeted: “First off, I would like to say thank you to Concordia St. Paul and their entire staff, especially coach Currier and coach Medlo, for everything they have done for me and giving me an opportunity to play football at the collegiate level. However, I am announcing my de-commitment from Concordia St. Paul. With that, I have been extremely blessed and lucky to receive an offer and announce my commitment to South Dakota State University! Thank you to coach Eck and coach Steigelmeier for this amazing opportunity!”
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound White was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection in the Badger North Conference.
He was a second-team pick as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team. He was an all-region choice by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
He helped lead DeForest to the Badger North title and the WIAA Division 3 state championship.
South Dakota State is an NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision program in Brookings, South Dakota.
Concordia is an NCAA Division II program.