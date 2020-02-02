DeForest's Adam White changes course with college decision for football

White tweeted: “First off, I would like to say thank you to Concordia St. Paul and their entire staff, especially coach Currier and coach Medlo, for everything they have done for me and giving me an opportunity to play football at the collegiate level. However, I am announcing my de-commitment from Concordia St. Paul. With that, I have been extremely blessed and lucky to receive an offer and announce my commitment to South Dakota State University! Thank you to coach Eck and coach Steigelmeier for this amazing opportunity!”