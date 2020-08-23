 Skip to main content
DeForest lineman Braydon Harmon commits to Minnesota State University-Mankato for football
Mike Minick photo

DeForest coach Mike Minick, in his final game as coach, hoists the championship trophy after the Norskies' 8-7 win over Menasha in the WIAA Division 3 state title game Nov. 22 at Camp Randall Stadium.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

DeForest senior-to-be Braydon Harmon announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he has orally committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato and plans to play football.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Harmon is a lineman, including playing guard on offense.

Harmon was a second-team all-conference selection on the Badger North Conference football team in 2019.

DeForest won the WIAA Division 3 state championship last year, edging Menasha 8-7 in the title game.

Harmon tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and football career at Minnesota State University-Mankato! A big thank you to the coaching staff at MSU for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my family, my coaches and my teammates for supporting me throughout my football journal and turning me into the player I am today. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

Minnesota State-Mankato is an NCAA Division II program. 

DeForest lineman Colby Hartig, who was in the class of 2020, also decided on Minnesota State-Mankato and will be a freshman there this school year. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

