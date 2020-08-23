DeForest lineman Braydon Harmon commits to Minnesota State University-Mankato for football

DeForest senior-to-be Braydon Harmon announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he has orally committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato and plans to play football.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Harmon is a lineman, including playing guard on offense.
Harmon was a second-team all-conference selection on the Badger North Conference football team in 2019.
DeForest won the WIAA Division 3 state championship last year, edging Menasha 8-7 in the title game.
Harmon tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and football career at Minnesota State University-Mankato! A big thank you to the coaching staff at MSU for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my family, my coaches and my teammates for supporting me throughout my football journal and turning me into the player I am today. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”
Minnesota State-Mankato is an NCAA Division II program.
DeForest lineman Colby Hartig, who was in the class of 2020, also decided on Minnesota State-Mankato and will be a freshman there this school year.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!