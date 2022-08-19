DeForest comeback not enough to overcome Waunakee in season opener

DEFOREST — The high school football schedule took on a unique look when Waunakee and DeForest faced off in the opener rather than a more typical later-season matchup with conference title implications.

That didn’t mean Friday night’s non-conference game had any less meaning to the longtime rivals, their communities separated by only about nine miles. And it wasn’t lacking for drama.

In a wild shootout, defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee held off host DeForest 42-34 at DMB Community Bank Stadium. Under this season’s football realignment, Waunakee plays in the Badger Large Conference and DeForest has moved to the Badger Small.

The Warriors scored the first 14 points and led 28-13 at halftime. But the Norskies pulled within 35-34 in the third quarter.

Waunakee junior running back Ben Lindley scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left to play, giving the Warriors a 42-34 lead. Waunakee junior defensive back Danny Cotter’s interception with 2:21 left squelched DeForest’s late comeback bid.

The Norskies had rallied within 28-20 on senior quarterback Mason Keyes’ 36-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Brody Hartig in the third quarter. But Waunakee took a 35-20 lead on senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf’s 14-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver David Emerich with 8:09 left in the third quarter.

Hartig then scored on a 13-yard touchdown strike from Keyes, rallying DeForest within 35-26 with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter. Keyes then threw his third touchdown pass of the quarter and fifth overall — an 11-yarder to senior receiver Alex Van Ooyen with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

In the first quarter, the Warriors surprised the Norskies with a trick play on their first play from scrimmage. Emerich, taking a handoff and sweeping to the right, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide-open senior receiver Mitchell Jarosinski with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left.

Senior defensive back Shea DuCharme then gave Waunakee a 14-0 lead with a 39-yard interception return with 38 seconds left in the quarter.

Keyes had five completions in the first quarter. But he also was intercepted twice, including by Waunakee junior defensive back Jake Bova at the Warriors’ 2-yard line with 4:34 left in the first quarter.

The Norskies fought back, cutting their deficit to 14-7. Keyes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hartig with 7:44 left in the second quarter.

But the Warriors responded with a 68-yard drive, capped by Lenzendorf’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Jarosinski with 3:58 left in the second quarter.

It was then DeForest’s turn in the back-and-forth game. Keyes connected with junior receiver Max Mitchell on a 44-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left in the second quarter, rallying the Norskies within 21-13.

But Waunakee again answered and took a 28-13 lead into halftime. Lenzendorf scrambled 12 yards for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining before halftime, completing a four-play, 68-yard drive (including 56 yards on three rushes by Lindley).

Waunakee’s 23-20 victory over DeForest during the regular season last year gave the Warriors the decisive win they needed to finish one game ahead of the Norskies for the Badger Large title.

Waunakee, under coach Pat Rice’s direction, put together an undefeated season and claimed the Division 2 state championship, defeating Mequon Homestead in the title game.