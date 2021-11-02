 Skip to main content
DeForest 2-way lineman Evan Oberg, Waunakee's Quentin Keene lead Badger Large all-conference football team
DeForest 2-way lineman Evan Oberg, Waunakee's Quentin Keene lead Badger Large all-conference football team

DeForest senior Evan Oberg was the offensive lineman of the year and the defensive lineman of the year in the Badger Large Conference when the all-conference team was announced.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Oberg was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection as a guard on offense and a unanimous first-team all-conference pick as a down lineman on defense.

Waunakee senior quarterback Quentin Keene was the offensive player of the year.

Waunakee senior linebacker Kaden Hooker was the defensive player of the year.

Milton senior Zack Bothun was a first-team selection as a running back and a linebacker.

Waunakee was the conference champion. 

FOOTBALL

2021 Badger Large Conference

All-Conference football team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Tight end — Andrew Keller, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).

Receiver — Ben Farnsworth, sr., Waunakee (U); J.J. Douglas, soph., Janesville Parker; Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest.

Offensive tackle — Gus Allen, jr., Waunakee (U); Abiathar Curry, sr., Janesville Parker.

Guard — Evan Oberg, sr., DeForest (U); Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee.

Center — Cole Thennes, sr., DeForest.

Quarterback — Quentin Keene, sr., Waunakee (U).

Running back — Gabe Klatt, soph., Beaver Dam (U); Zach Bothun, sr., Milton (U); Cale Drinka, jr., DeForest.

Kicker — Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee.

Offensive player of the year — Quentin Keene, Waunakee.

Offensive lineman of the year — Evan Oberg, DeForest.

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

Down linemen — Evan Oberg, sr., DeForest (U); Cayden Ellis, jr., Waunakee (U); Caden Maas, sr., Watertown;

Edge player — Coltn Healy, sr., Waunakee (U); Ryan Buschmann, sr., DeForest.

Linebacker — Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee (U); Tommy Raemisch, jr., Waunakee; Kase Reierson, sr., DeForest, Zack Bothun, sr., Milton.

Defensive back — Logan Engeseth, sr., DeForest (U); Drew Mais, sr., Waunakee; Jack Campion, sr., Milton; Shea DuCharme, jr., Waunakee.

Punter — Tyler Ebel, sr., DeForest.

Defensive player of the year — Kaden Hooker, Waunakee.

Defensive lineman of the year — Evan Oberg, DeForest.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Tight end — Nolan Hawk, sr., DeForest.

Receiver — Jake Schaffner, jr., Janesville Craig; Peter James, sr., Waunakee; Aydin Kelliher, sr., DeForest.

Tackle — Tyler Ebel, sr., DeForest; Caden Maas, sr., Watertown.

Guard — John Clifford, sr., Watertown; Johnny Meyer, sr., Oregon.

Center — Tyler Wald, jr., Oregon.

Quarterback — Mason Keyes, jr., DeForest.

Running back — Teague Szudy, sr., Oregon; Michael Gnorski, sr., Waunakee; Taylor Walter, sr., Watertown.

Kicker — Tyler Tisch, sr., DeForest.

DEFENSE

Down linemen — Brayden Lee, sr., Milton; Connor Carroll, sr., Waunakee; John Clifford, sr., Watertown.

Edge player — Alex Winters, sr., DeForest; Ben Walbrun, sr., Waunakee.

Linebacker — Owen Sucha, jr., Janesville Craig; Cooper King, sr., Oregon; Jax Spoden, sr., Janesville Parker; Sean Kelliher, sr., Watertown.

Defensive back — Deven Magli, sr., DeForest; Tim Frederickson, sr., DeForest; Caleb Brager, sr., Janesville Craig; Jaden Barstow, sr., Beaver Dam.

Punter — Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee.

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE

Beaver Dam — Nick Ludowese, sr., Colton Fakes, sr.; Hayden DeZarn, jr.; Camron Mendoza, soph.; Alex Soto, sr.

DeForest — Brody Hartig, jr., James Wickus, jr.; Ryan Horne, jr.

Janesville Craig — Hunter Klietz, sr.

Janesville Parker — Trace Jacobson, sr.; Christian Cabrera, jr.; Preston Nelson, soph.; Griffin Davis, jr.; Kenneth Zavala, jr.

Milton — Chayton Jenson, sr.

Oregon — Al McKarns, sr.

Watertown — Brady Martin, sr.; Nathan Kehl, sr.; Andrew David, sr.; Bryan Pineda, sr.; Reece Kamrath, soph.; Matt Merchant, sr.

Waunakee — Devin Johnson, jr.; Jackson Meadows, sr.; Bobby Gebhardt, jr.; Cy Kampa, sr.; Corey Marionneaux, jr.

DEFENSE

Beaver Dam — Michael Fox, jr.; Connor Strasser, sr.; Camron Mendoza, soph.

DeForest — Luke Castillo, sr.; Aydin Kelliher, sr.

Janesville Craig — Luke DeGraaf, sr.

Janesville Parker — Grant Voegeli, sr., Abiathar Curry, sr.; Deezle Richards, jr.; Tre Sanda, sr.; Paul Kim, jr.

Milton — Colin Hefel, sr.; Quinn Williams, jr.

Oregon — Seth Niday, jr.; Evan Miles, jr.; Simon Dosher, jr.; Brody Gorius, sr.;

Watertown — None listed.

Waunakee — Cole Meyers, jr., Justin Kvalo, sr., Seth Hellenbrand, sr., Caden McCurdy, sr.

Tags

