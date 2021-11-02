DeForest 2-way lineman Evan Oberg, Waunakee's Quentin Keene lead Badger Large all-conference football team

DeForest senior Evan Oberg was the offensive lineman of the year and the defensive lineman of the year in the Badger Large Conference when the all-conference team was announced.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Oberg was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection as a guard on offense and a unanimous first-team all-conference pick as a down lineman on defense.
Waunakee senior quarterback Quentin Keene was the offensive player of the year.
Waunakee senior linebacker Kaden Hooker was the defensive player of the year.
Milton senior Zack Bothun was a first-team selection as a running back and a linebacker.
Waunakee was the conference champion.
FOOTBALL
2021 Badger Large Conference
All-Conference football team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Tight end — Andrew Keller, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).
Receiver — Ben Farnsworth, sr., Waunakee (U); J.J. Douglas, soph., Janesville Parker; Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest.
Offensive tackle — Gus Allen, jr., Waunakee (U); Abiathar Curry, sr., Janesville Parker.
Guard — Evan Oberg, sr., DeForest (U); Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee.
Center — Cole Thennes, sr., DeForest.
Quarterback — Quentin Keene, sr., Waunakee (U).
Running back — Gabe Klatt, soph., Beaver Dam (U); Zach Bothun, sr., Milton (U); Cale Drinka, jr., DeForest.
Kicker — Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee.
Offensive player of the year — Quentin Keene, Waunakee.
Offensive lineman of the year — Evan Oberg, DeForest.
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Down linemen — Evan Oberg, sr., DeForest (U); Cayden Ellis, jr., Waunakee (U); Caden Maas, sr., Watertown;
Edge player — Coltn Healy, sr., Waunakee (U); Ryan Buschmann, sr., DeForest.
Linebacker — Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee (U); Tommy Raemisch, jr., Waunakee; Kase Reierson, sr., DeForest, Zack Bothun, sr., Milton.
Defensive back — Logan Engeseth, sr., DeForest (U); Drew Mais, sr., Waunakee; Jack Campion, sr., Milton; Shea DuCharme, jr., Waunakee.
Punter — Tyler Ebel, sr., DeForest.
Defensive player of the year — Kaden Hooker, Waunakee.
Defensive lineman of the year — Evan Oberg, DeForest.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Tight end — Nolan Hawk, sr., DeForest.
Receiver — Jake Schaffner, jr., Janesville Craig; Peter James, sr., Waunakee; Aydin Kelliher, sr., DeForest.
Tackle — Tyler Ebel, sr., DeForest; Caden Maas, sr., Watertown.
Guard — John Clifford, sr., Watertown; Johnny Meyer, sr., Oregon.
Center — Tyler Wald, jr., Oregon.
Quarterback — Mason Keyes, jr., DeForest.
Running back — Teague Szudy, sr., Oregon; Michael Gnorski, sr., Waunakee; Taylor Walter, sr., Watertown.
Kicker — Tyler Tisch, sr., DeForest.
DEFENSE
Down linemen — Brayden Lee, sr., Milton; Connor Carroll, sr., Waunakee; John Clifford, sr., Watertown.
Edge player — Alex Winters, sr., DeForest; Ben Walbrun, sr., Waunakee.
Linebacker — Owen Sucha, jr., Janesville Craig; Cooper King, sr., Oregon; Jax Spoden, sr., Janesville Parker; Sean Kelliher, sr., Watertown.
Defensive back — Deven Magli, sr., DeForest; Tim Frederickson, sr., DeForest; Caleb Brager, sr., Janesville Craig; Jaden Barstow, sr., Beaver Dam.
Punter — Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Beaver Dam — Nick Ludowese, sr., Colton Fakes, sr.; Hayden DeZarn, jr.; Camron Mendoza, soph.; Alex Soto, sr.
DeForest — Brody Hartig, jr., James Wickus, jr.; Ryan Horne, jr.
Janesville Craig — Hunter Klietz, sr.
Janesville Parker — Trace Jacobson, sr.; Christian Cabrera, jr.; Preston Nelson, soph.; Griffin Davis, jr.; Kenneth Zavala, jr.
Milton — Chayton Jenson, sr.
Oregon — Al McKarns, sr.
Watertown — Brady Martin, sr.; Nathan Kehl, sr.; Andrew David, sr.; Bryan Pineda, sr.; Reece Kamrath, soph.; Matt Merchant, sr.
Waunakee — Devin Johnson, jr.; Jackson Meadows, sr.; Bobby Gebhardt, jr.; Cy Kampa, sr.; Corey Marionneaux, jr.
DEFENSE
Beaver Dam — Michael Fox, jr.; Connor Strasser, sr.; Camron Mendoza, soph.
DeForest — Luke Castillo, sr.; Aydin Kelliher, sr.
Janesville Craig — Luke DeGraaf, sr.
Janesville Parker — Grant Voegeli, sr., Abiathar Curry, sr.; Deezle Richards, jr.; Tre Sanda, sr.; Paul Kim, jr.
Milton — Colin Hefel, sr.; Quinn Williams, jr.
Oregon — Seth Niday, jr.; Evan Miles, jr.; Simon Dosher, jr.; Brody Gorius, sr.;
Watertown — None listed.
Waunakee — Cole Meyers, jr., Justin Kvalo, sr., Seth Hellenbrand, sr., Caden McCurdy, sr.
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Zack Bothun, sr., LB/RB, Milton
The 6-1, 205-pound Bothun, a linebacker and running back, was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in the spring.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.