Defense secures Madison Memorial victory in battle of unbeatens

Big-play success on offense had propelled Madison Memorial the first two weeks this season.

But it was a fumble recovery by the Memorial defense late in the first half that helped turn the tide and begin a comeback against Janesville Parker on Friday night.

Memorial rallied from a 10-point first-quarter deficit, scoring 17 consecutive points, and held off Parker 23-16 in a Big Eight Conference football opener at Mansfield Stadium.

Spartans junior running back Kamarion Parker scored on a 4-yard run with 19 seconds left in the first half, bringing the Spartans (3-0 overall, 1-0 Big Eight) within 10-7. That followed a Memorial fumble recovery by senior Nick Esser at the Parker 14-yard line with 43 seconds remaining.

"The quarterback fumbled the snap and I saw the ball on the ground," said Esser, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound inside linebacker. "The second I saw that I knew it was going to be a dogfight for the ball. I do what we do in practice because we practice fumble recoveries all the time.

"I chased after the ball, dove on it and had all my teammates there to protect me. I have to thank my teammates because I didn't get the ball ripped out of my hands."

Instead of trailing 10-0 at halftime, the Spartans were back in the game.

"I knew it was a crucial moment in the game," Esser said. "I knew if we got that fumble and we got the ball inside the 20, it would be a huge momentum change for us."

The Spartans then took the ball after halftime and drove 65 yards for a touchdown.

Quarterback Charlie Erlandson fired an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Luke Cattapan with 8 minutes, 58 seconds left in the third quarter, giving Memorial a 14-10 lead.

Erlandson completed three consecutive passes to tight end Joe Mueller right before the scoring toss. Mueller ended the game with five catches for 89 yards.

After an interception by Memorial linebacker Reid Adams, Ty Aparicio’s 32-yard field goal gave the Spartans a 17-10 lead with 6:15 left in the third quarter.

But the Vikings (2-1, 0-1) fought back.

JJ Douglas’ 21-yard touchdown run brought Parker within 17-16 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter, but the extra point was wide to the left.

Erlandson’s 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mekai Ward increased Memorial’s lead to 23-16 with 4:35 to play in the game.

"That is one fine football team that is across from us," Memorial coach Michael Harris said about Parker. "They are outstanding. We knew it from the start when we started game-planning on Sunday night.

"I have a lot of respect for Parker and what they are doing. ... They are very gifted and very gritty. You combine both of those together and that's one heck of a ball team. I'm proud that our boys held it tight. I'm very, very proud of our senior class for showing the leadership to make it through in the clutch when we needed to."

The Vikings needed just two plays to move 91 yards and grab a 10-0 lead with 3:54 left in the first quarter.

On second-and-3, Parker quarterback Gavyn Novak threw a pass over the middle that wide receiver Cayden Brandenburg turned into an 83-yard touchdown. Brandenburg used blazing speed to pull away from the Spartans’ secondary. He finished with four catches for 114 yards.

Parker had the early 3-0 lead, using its running game led by Griffin Davis and a roughing-the-passer penalty on Memorial to move downfield on its first drive. Vikings kicker Kenneth Zavala kicked a 35-yard field goal with 6:11 left in the first quarter.

Erlandson faced significant pressure in the first half from the Vikings’ defensive front, which affected his ability to deliver passes in rhythm and forced him out of the pocket on several occasions.

Later in the second quarter, the Spartans moved to the Vikings’ 48, before punting. But on Parker’s first play from its 18, Novak lost the fumbled snap at the Vikings’ 14 with 43 seconds left in the first half.

Erlandson completed a 10-yard pass to Ward. Parker then swept left on a pitch play — rallying the Spartans within 10-7 with 19 seconds left in the second quarter.

"We've focused on transition swings (in practice)," Harris said, "just to prepare for those moments so that when you do have a transition or a turnover we can do our best to capitalize or get a tempo going."

Memorial, which received honorable-mention recognition in The Associated Press Large Division poll, came off non-conference victories over Kenosha Tremper (34-13) in the opener and Waukesha West (35-7) last week.

Parker, after being in the Badger Large Conference last year, returned to the Big Eight with this season’s football realignment.

"We told all our parents and fans, `You are going to get your money's worth. This is going to be a good game,''' Harris said. "It sure was. It was an exciting game."