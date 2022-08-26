Defending champion Waunakee overcomes early deficit to beat Middleton

WAUNAKEE — The Waunakee and Middleton football teams certainly didn’t shy away from playing tough opponents to begin the season.

Waunakee, a Badger Large Conference favorite, took on Middleton, one of the Big Eight Conference favorites, in a non-conference game Friday night.

That matchup came one week after defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee, top-ranked in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, fended off DeForest’s rally and Middleton fell to Division 1’s third-ranked team, Bay Port, in its opener.

Waunakee overcame a second-quarter deficit, then held off Middleton 17-14 to remain undefeated.

"We always keep fighting," Waunakee senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf said. "The coaches always say, `Stay in the fight.' That's what Waunakee football is all about."

Waunakee (2-0) has won 22 consecutive games, which is the state’s longest winning streak, according to WisSports.net.

"We just talked about playing a snap at a time — offense, defense and special teams — and not going away," Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. "(Middleton) is a good football team. We understood what we were up against. But we also understood we aren't a bad football team, either. We knew last week defensively we didn't play as well as we could have (in the 42-34 victory over DeForest) and so I thought we had a much more complete game and cranked it up a bit."

The Warriors rallied from a 7-3 deficit on two second-quarter touchdown passes from Lenzendorf to 6-foot-6 junior tight end Robert Booker — the second on fourth-and-2 with 2 seconds remaining before halftime — and led 17-7 at halftime.

Middleton junior quarterback Gabe Passini scored on his second 1-yard touchdown sneak, bringing the Cardinals (0-2) within 17-14 with 9 minutes, 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But Waunakee's defense kept Middleton's offense at bay from there.

"These are two good teams we just saw," Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. "Hopefully, guys are now mature enough to handle the fact that they have been tested and they have battled and they worked hard and learned a lot of good things from these (games), even though they are losses.

"They sting, they hurt. ... Again, the ultimate prize is winning that conference title and the postseason. These games are behind us.

"As the season progresses, playing two quality opponents like this, we are probably now mentally like five games into our season because of what we've seen, what we've felt, what we've dealt with. We should be ready for any adversity that comes at us. We should be ready for any opponent that comes at us."

Waunakee, behind an offensive line led by 6-1, 253-pound senior left tackle Gus Allen and 6-1, 287-pound senior left guard Ian Phebus, used a balanced offense to move the ball during the first half.

"The `Hogs' played amazing," Lenzendorf said. "They opened the game up giving me time to throw and opening up holes for our backs. Ben (Lindley) played great. He got a lot of carries and did a great job. ... It was a great team win."

Lindley, a junior running back, led the ground game (94 yards on 20 carries in the first half) and Lenzendorf directed the air attack with 195 passing yards in the first half.

Lindley finished with 31 carries for 125 yards. Lenzendorf was 19-for-27 for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's a very good back," Rice said. "He is a tough kid."

Junior receiver David Emerich had eight catches for 144 yards for Waunakee.

Senior Austin DeAmicis’ 25-yard field goal with 8:59 left in the first quarter started the scoring for the Warriors. A key play on the series was Lenzendorf’s 42-yard pass to Lindley on a wheel route, which moved Waunakee to the Middleton 25-yard line.

The Warriors drove into scoring territory on their second drive, but DeAmicis’ 32-yard field goal attempt struck the crossbar and was no good.

The Cardinals then grabbed the lead after they took possession following a high punt snap that gave Middleton the ball at the Waunakee 29-yard line with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Passini capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown sneak, giving the Cardinals a 7-3 lead 7:12 before halftime. Junior running back Trey Suttle’s 10-yard run to the 1-yard line set up the touchdown.

But the Warriors answered on the ensuing 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Lenzendorf connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Booker, giving Waunakee a 10-7 lead with 3:46 left in the second quarter.

Waunakee gained the 17-7 lead by driving 74 yards for a score just prior to halftime. On fourth-and-goal, Booker caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Lenzendorf with 2 seconds left in the first half.

"He's awesome to throw to," Lenzendorf said about Booker. "He had a wonderful night. Two big touchdown catches. The one to end the half was awesome."

Both teams showed improvement from last week on defense (Bay Port defeated Middleton 38-21 last week).

Rice said Waunakee wanted to stymie Middleton's running game, which is led by Bryce Falk.

"That's where we wanted to start, with their run game," Rice said. "I think the kids executed very well."

Both coaches believed their teams took steps from a week ago.

"I'm excited for these kids," Rice said. "We talked about making a big improvement from last week to this week. I think we did that. We still have a bunch of challenges ahead of us. But it feels good to win this."