The Deerfield football team doubled its victory total on Wednesday with one Tweet from the WIAA offices.
The Tweet read:
“Score Correction-FB WK 2: Deerfield defeated St. John’s NW Military Academy 1-0 (Forfeit)”
In the actual game, played Aug. 30, Delafield St. John’s beat the Demons, 25-6.
But according to WIAA director of communications Todd Clark and Deerfield athletic director Matt Polzin, the Lancers had to forfeit their first two games due to the use of an ineligible player.
“It was for the use of an ineligible athlete in the Deerfield and Brookfield Academy games,” Clark wrote in an email. “The forfeits will stand unless there is an appeal and the appeal is granted to overturn the forfeit, but we have not received any appeal request.”
“Their (athletic director) contacted me a while back saying that this was probably going to happen,” Polzin wrote in an email.
Combined with last week’s 34-14 victory over Menominee Indian, Deerfield now has a 2-4 overall record and is 0-3 in the Trailways Small Conference. The Demons play host to Fall River/Rio on Friday.