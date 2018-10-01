The longstanding Madison Shrine Club All-City football banquet won't be held this year, as the Shriners elected to discontinue sponsorship of the annual event that was approaching 80 years.
The Madison Shrine Club played host to the five football teams from Madison – Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West. The 79th annual banquet was held last October at the Madison Masonic Center.
The Madison schools were informed at the end of August that the Shriners would no longer be sponsoring the All-City banquet, Madison Memorial athletic director and Madison school district athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said in an email.
Schlitz said, “We are hoping to continue to recognize the teams and players through awards chosen by the coaches but without a sponsor those recognitions will be made at team banquets.” The All-City award recipients will be released to the media, Schlitz said.
Declining interest and attendance from the Shriners, schools and the community were among factors in the decision, longtime committee chairman Dick Jones said.
Shriners’ membership was 5,100 when Jones took over organizing the All-City football banquet 20 years ago and now is about 800 from around the state, with many living outside the Madison area, he said.
While the teams still would attend, there were fewer parents, community members and Shriners attending, said Jones, noting the banquet cost the Shriners about $7,000.
It also became more difficult in recent years to find people to help put on the event and plan for its future, said Jones, who said he still has a program from the first banquet in 1939.
Declining attendance was given as an explanation, Schlitz said.
Typically, the teams, family members and Shriners made up the majority of those in attendance.
Zor Shriners are based in Madison.
At last year’s annual banquet, the Madison West football team swept the top honors on the All-City team.
Madison West’s Jaden Stephens was named the 2017 outstanding back, Alex Okelue was selected as the outstanding lineman and Brad Murphy was chosen as coach of the year. Murphy also was coach of the year in 2016.