One of my favorite things about high school football is there’s not one cookie cutter way to succeed.

If there was, every team would be using the same playbook, the same schemes and games would feel incredibly boring, to put it bluntly. It’s no surprise the game continues to keep evolving, and thank goodness the leather helmets were left in the past.

The late Mike Leach helped innovate the sport with his expansion of the Air Raid offense, while run-pass option concepts are becoming commonplace at all levels of the sport. Seeing coaches build upon what their predecessors did is exciting — Leach said he built a lot of his offense around the concepts first pieced together by former BYU coach LaVell Edwards.

At the same time, as football, and sports in general, continue to grow with the times, I continue to get rose-colored glasses when coaches go against the grain. Contrary to the golden rule of Barney Stinson in “How I Met Your Mother,” new isn’t always better.

What’s old can still work like new. Take two area teams for example, as the likes of Portage and Sun Prairie West are reviving an offense used by the likes of former college football national championship winning coaches Ara Parseghian, Frank Broyles and Paul Dietzel.

Yes, for those of you unfamiliar, I’m talking about the Wing-T.

Who would have thought the formation first introduced by David M. Nelson at Maine in the late 1940s, and later developed under Nelson and his successor at Delaware Tubby Raymond, would still be kicking today.

It’s not just kicking, either.

Portage made the switch to the run-heavy approach this season under new coach Chris Rice and its immediately paid dividends through the opening two weeks of the season. The Warriors accumulated 273 yards on 23 carries, good for 8.5 yards per attempt, and rushed for five touchdowns in a 43-7 romp over Adams-Friendship in Week 1. On Friday, Portage outdid itself with 369 yards on 31 carries and seven touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Whitewater.

Even after a successful inaugural season last year, Sun Prairie West made the change this fall, too. Coach Josh O’Connor saw his team was “more of a collection of plays, and not necessarily a system.”

The system was clicking after some early kinks against the Purgolders, racking up 262 yards and four scores on 48 carries in another 43-7 rout. The Wolves added 106 yards and two more scores on 38 carries in their 41-13 win over Madison West in Week 2.

“I think it just fits our personnel and it’s what I want in our program, which is a systematic offense,” O’Connor said.

Rice, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Wing T. The Ithaca native ran the offense under his father and former longtime Bulldogs coach Dan Rice, a 2007 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee. Chris Rice has paid it forward to the next generation, so to speak, having utilized it at each of his two previous coaching stops.

"I’ve always been a Wing-T guy," Rice said after the Warriors' win over the Whippets. "We ran it four years when I played, I ran it at Wittenberg-Birnamwood and I also ran it at Necedah. It’s just what I really believe in."

Other schools have used it to perfection, too.

Before stepping down as coach at Reedsburg in 2019, Brian Pottinger ran the Flexbone offense, a variation of the wishbone and similar to the Wing-T. The run-heavy look, which his father LaVern Pottinger ran during his time leading Rice Lake from 1997-2006, led the Beavers to the WIAA Division 3 state championship in 2009.

Monroe recently adopted the Wing-T under coach Toby Golembiewski upon him taking over the Cheesemakers in 2016. I got to see the Wing-T in action during Golembiewski’s first game in charge, coincidentally against Portage, as they rushed for 505 yards and six scores on the Warriors.

The Cheesemakers have rushed for over 4,000 yards in three seasons and at least 3,000 yards in all but two since Golembiewski took over, including 5,524 yards and 84 TDs en route to an undefeated Division 3 state title last fall.

The Wing-T is not the prettiest looking offense. Trust a photographer such as myself that has taken his fair share of scrum snapshots over the years, trying to pick out the ballcarrier in the pile that ensues after the snap can make your eyes cross.

Still, success doesn’t always have to look pretty, and an offense dating 70 years can still thrive on the gridiron today.

