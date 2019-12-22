Culver's Cup hockey tournament features boys, girls divisions

The 11th annual Culver’s Cup boys and girls hockey tournament is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Monona Grove, Madison Memorial and Madison West are among the eight teams in the boys varsity tournament, which begins Friday.
In Friday’s first-round games, the upper bracket has Monona Grove playing West Salem at 7:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and Madison Memorial facing Baldwin-Woodville at 5:15 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena, according to the schedule from Madison Ice Incorporated.
The lower bracket on Friday has Ashland meeting Oshkosh at 2:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Madison West playing Onalaska at 7:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena.
On Saturday, the championship bracket semifinals have the Monona Grove/West Salem winner playing the Madison Memorial/Baldwin-Woodville winner at 3 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and the Ashland/Oshkosh winner facing the Madison West/Onalaska winner at 8 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena.
The consolation bracket games Saturday feature the Monona Grove/West Salem loser playing the Madison Memorial/Baldwin-Woodville loser at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and the Ashland/Oshkosh loser meeting the Madison West/Onalaska loser at 5:30 p.m. Madison Ice Arena.
You have free articles remaining.
On Sunday, the first-place game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Madison Ice Arena; the third-place game is 6 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena; the fifth-place game at 5 p.m. Madison Ice Arena; and the seventh-place game at 3:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
In the girls division, the games also begin Friday. In the upper bracket, the Middleton co-op Metro Lynx play Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 12:15 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Brookfield meets St. Croix Fusion at 3 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
In the lower bracket, Onalaska plays Wisconsin Valley Union at 12:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and Superior faces the Sun Prairie co-op Cap City Cougars at 5:15 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Saturday’s action in the championship bracket has the Metro Lynx/Sioux Falls winner playing the Brookfield/St. Croix winner at 2:45 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and the Onalaska/Wisconsin Valley winner playing the Superior/Cap City Cougars winner at 7:15 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
The consolation bracket games Saturday feature the Metro Lynx/Sioux Falls loser meeting the Brookfield/St. Croix loser at 12:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and the Onalaska/Wisconsin Valley loser meeting the Superior/Cap City Cougars at 5 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
On Sunday, the first-place game is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena; the third-place game is 10:15 a.m. at Madison Ice Arena; the fifth-place game at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena; and the seventh-place game at 8 a.m. at Madison Ice Arena.
There also is a boys JV division.
Admission for a single game is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, students and senior citizens. A tournament pass costs $10 for adults, $7 for youth, students and senior citizens. Youth hockey players wearing team jerseys are offered an admission price of $2 for any game.