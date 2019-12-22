Culver's Cup hockey tournament features boys, girls divisions

In the girls division, the games also begin Friday. In the upper bracket, the Middleton co-op Metro Lynx play Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 12:15 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Brookfield meets St. Croix Fusion at 3 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

In the lower bracket, Onalaska plays Wisconsin Valley Union at 12:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and Superior faces the Sun Prairie co-op Cap City Cougars at 5:15 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

Saturday’s action in the championship bracket has the Metro Lynx/Sioux Falls winner playing the Brookfield/St. Croix winner at 2:45 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and the Onalaska/Wisconsin Valley winner playing the Superior/Cap City Cougars winner at 7:15 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

The consolation bracket games Saturday feature the Metro Lynx/Sioux Falls loser meeting the Brookfield/St. Croix loser at 12:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and the Onalaska/Wisconsin Valley loser meeting the Superior/Cap City Cougars at 5 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

On Sunday, the first-place game is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena; the third-place game is 10:15 a.m. at Madison Ice Arena; the fifth-place game at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena; and the seventh-place game at 8 a.m. at Madison Ice Arena.

There also is a boys JV division.

Admission for a single game is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, students and senior citizens. A tournament pass costs $10 for adults, $7 for youth, students and senior citizens. Youth hockey players wearing team jerseys are offered an admission price of $2 for any game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.