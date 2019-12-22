You are the owner of this article.
Culver's Cup hockey tournament features boys, girls divisions
Madison Memorial goalie Wes Turner deflects the shot of Madison West's Devin Huie (18) during the second period of the teams' matchup in the championship game of the Culver's Cup boys hockey tournament at the Madison Ice Arena in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The 11th annual Culver’s Cup boys and girls hockey tournament is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

Monona Grove, Madison Memorial and Madison West are among the eight teams in the boys varsity tournament, which begins Friday.

In Friday’s first-round games, the upper bracket has Monona Grove playing West Salem at 7:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and Madison Memorial facing Baldwin-Woodville at 5:15 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena, according to the schedule from Madison Ice Incorporated.

The lower bracket on Friday has Ashland meeting Oshkosh at 2:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Madison West playing Onalaska at 7:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena.

On Saturday, the championship bracket semifinals have the Monona Grove/West Salem winner playing the Madison Memorial/Baldwin-Woodville winner at 3 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and the Ashland/Oshkosh winner facing the Madison West/Onalaska winner at 8 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena.

The consolation bracket games Saturday feature the Monona Grove/West Salem loser playing the Madison Memorial/Baldwin-Woodville loser at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and the Ashland/Oshkosh loser meeting the Madison West/Onalaska loser at 5:30 p.m. Madison Ice Arena.

On Sunday, the first-place game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Madison Ice Arena; the third-place game is 6 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena; the fifth-place game at 5 p.m. Madison Ice Arena; and the seventh-place game at 3:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

In the girls division, the games also begin Friday. In the upper bracket, the Middleton co-op Metro Lynx play Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 12:15 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena and Brookfield meets St. Croix Fusion at 3 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

In the lower bracket, Onalaska plays Wisconsin Valley Union at 12:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and Superior faces the Sun Prairie co-op Cap City Cougars at 5:15 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

Saturday’s action in the championship bracket has the Metro Lynx/Sioux Falls winner playing the Brookfield/St. Croix winner at 2:45 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and the Onalaska/Wisconsin Valley winner playing the Superior/Cap City Cougars winner at 7:15 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

The consolation bracket games Saturday feature the Metro Lynx/Sioux Falls loser meeting the Brookfield/St. Croix loser at 12:30 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena and the Onalaska/Wisconsin Valley loser meeting the Superior/Cap City Cougars at 5 p.m. at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

On Sunday, the first-place game is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena; the third-place game is 10:15 a.m. at Madison Ice Arena; the fifth-place game at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena; and the seventh-place game at 8 a.m. at Madison Ice Arena.

There also is a boys JV division.

Admission for a single game is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, students and senior citizens. A tournament pass costs $10 for adults, $7 for youth, students and senior citizens. Youth hockey players wearing team jerseys are offered an admission price of $2 for any game.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

