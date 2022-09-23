Cortez LeGrant's four touchdowns leads Sun Prairie East past Oregon

OREGON – Speed kills.

The Sun Prairie East football team has speed in abundance and demonstrated that Friday night.

Senior running back Cortez LeGrant, a sprinter during track and field season, scored four first-half touchdowns in leading Sun Prairie East to a 52-7 victory over Oregon in a Badger Large Conference game.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound LeGrant rushed for three touchdowns and had a touchdown reception for the Cardinals (4-2, 3-1 Badger Large), who won their third consecutive game in convincing fashion.

Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, a University of North Dakota commit, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another against Oregon (4-2, 3-1), which entered the game as the conference co-leader with Waunakee.

The Cardinals, ranked second in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, raced to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and were ahead 28-0 in the second quarter before the Panthers scored.

After the teams exchanged fumbles, Sun Prairie East scored the game’s first touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Kaminski to LeGrant with 8 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter.

On the Cardinals’ next possession, sophomore receiver Cooper White swept right 66 yards for a touchdown, cutting back into the middle of the field and outsprinting defenders for the score with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter.

LeGrant’s 1-yard scoring run completed a 38-yard scoring drive, increasing the Cardinals’ advantage to 21-0.

LeGrant was back at it on Sun Prairie East’s next possession, sweeping right for a 29-yard touchdown run and a 28-0 lead with 8:57 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers, whose potent running game was bottled up by the Sun Prairie East defense, took to the air in breaking onto the scoreboard. Senior quarterback Cameron Gates fired a 6-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Charlie Daguanno with 5:07 remaining in the second quarter, cutting Oregon’s deficit to 28-7.

Gates’ 27-yard completion to Daguanno and two pass interference penalties on the Cardinals helped the Panthers on the 80-yard scoring drive.

Sun Prairie East then scored the final 17 points before halftime and took a 45-7 lead into the break.

LeGrant scored on a 65-yard run with 4:00 left in the half and Kaminski fired a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Connor Stauff with 1:18 remaining. After Oregon lost a fumble at the Sun Prairie East 35-yard line, Kaminski completed a 27-yard pass to senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle to the Oregon 8-yard line.

Cardinals senior Trevor Schulz kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the first half.

Kaminski was 15-for-24 for 224 yards and two touchdown passes, with Stauff catching six of those passes for 76 yards. LeGrant had 122 yards rushing on seven carries and scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Oregon and Waunakee, top-ranked in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, entered Friday’s action leading the Badger Large, with Sun Prairie East and Milton each a game behind.