Cortez LeGrant runs wild in Sun Prairie's 63-0 victory

SUN PRAIRIE — The first step to what Sun Prairie hopes is a long WIAA football playoff run got off to an impressive start thanks to the fleet feet of Cortez LeGrant.
The 160-pound junior running back played less than a half, but ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries, leading the Cardinals to a 63-0 victory over Madison La Follette in a Division 1 opening-round playoff game Friday night.
When LeGrant wasn’t picking up huge chunks on the ground, Jerry Kaminski was throwing to open receivers for Sun Prairie. The junior quarterback threw for 133 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, helping the Cardinals take a 49-0 lead at the break.
Sun Prairie (10-0) had 446 yards of offense and only punted once.
“Offensively we played very well. It all clicked for us tonight,” Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said. “We were fortunate enough to come out and create some big plays early on and create some momentum. I thought tonight we had a nice passion and a nice energy that the kids displayed.”
After LeGrant scored on a 5-yard run on Sun Prairie’s opening drive, the Cardinals got the ball back when junior defensive back Jonathan Weah intercepted a pass thrown by La Follette’s Kamarion James-Rangland that was tipped into the air and right to Weah. That gave the ball to the Cardinals on the La Follette 24-yard line and four plays later LeGrant ran in from 12 yards for a 14-0 lead.
Jerry Kaminski gave Sun Prairie a 21-0 lead when he hit sophomore Connor Stauff on a crossing route for an 11-yard scoring strike. Kaminski also threw a 6-yard TD pass to junior receiver Jonathan Vande Walle and a 7-yard scoring pass to senior Davis Hamilton.
The biggest play of the game for the Cardinals was LeGrant’s final carry of the night when he bolted up the middle for a 64-yard touchdown run that gave Sun Prairie a 35-0 lead with 8:56 left in the second quarter.
The Sun Prairie defense also did its part, forcing a pair of turnovers and allowing just 126 yards of total offense to La Follette (3-7).
Brian Kaminski said it was an impressive defensive effort against a La Follette team that had moved the ball through the air during the season.
“Keeping their quarterback contained and not giving up the big play (was key),” Kaminski said. “They can throw the ball and have good athletes at wide receiver. When they took their shots we were able to knock those down and be in perfect coverage on those plays.”
La Follette’s best drive of the game came late in the first half when it drove to the Sun Prairie 17, but time ran out before getting off another snap.
La Follette coach Scott Swanson said the final score did not reflect the type of effort his team put out.
“I just got done telling them how proud of them I am,” Swanson said. “For us to face the adversity that we did the last two years to come out as city champs and playoff qualifiers, we’re super proud of them.”
Next up for Sun Prairie is a matchup with Fond du Lac, which advanced with a 31-13 victory over Verona on Friday.
— Travis Houslet