Columbus upsets Waukesha Catholic Memorial for state football title

Corbin Hynes’ 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter provided the difference as Columbus (14-0) rallied from a 21-20 deficit and scored a 23-20 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-1) in the WIAA Division 4 state football championship game in snowy conditions Thursday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

Columbus quarterback Nathan Cotter threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson Mobry, tying the game at 14-14 with 3 seconds left in the first half. Cardinals running back Colton Brunell scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard run with 8:45 left in the third quarter, giving the Cardinals a 20-14 lead.

Catholic Memorial had won the past two Division 4 state titles (in 2021 and 2019) and also won the Division 3 title in 2018.

La Crosse Aquinas 22, Mayville 14: The Blugolds (13-1) repeated as WIAA Division 5 champions, again defeating Mayville (13-1) in a rematch of last year’s title game. Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Collin Conzemius to break a 14-14 tie with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left. Mayville’s Blake Schraufnagel gained 131 yards rushing on 32 attempts and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 10-yard run in the second quarter.

Stratford 32, Mondovi 14: Stratford (11-2) overcame a 14-13 third-quarter deficit against Mondovi (12-2), scoring the final 19 points while claiming the Division 6 championship. Stratford earned its eighth title. Koehler Kilty rushed for 192 yards on 35 carries and scored three touchdowns, including a 2-yard run that put Stratford ahead 19-14 with 4:06 left in the third quarter.

Eau Claire Regis 41, Shiocton 7: Zander Rockow rushed for 251 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Ramblers (14-0) rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead over Shiocton (11-3) in the Division 7 title game. Rockow had touchdown runs of 65, 6 and 73 yards for Regis, which had 467 total yards (342 rushing).