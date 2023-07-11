Three longtime area coaches will be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame the organization announced July 3.

Mike Minick, Tom Chase and Tim Simon are part of the 12-person class that comprises the 45th enshrinement into the WFCA Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place April 6, 2024 at the Middleton Marriott West.

Minick spent the majority of his career coaching his alma mater. The 1983 DeForest grad began his coaching career as an assistant at New London 1993 before returning home four years later to serve as an assistant under WFCA Hall of Famer Larry Roelke. Minick later succeeded Roelke in 2000 and was the Norskies' coach for 20 years.

He capped his two-decade-long run in style, leading DeForest to its second WIAA state championship with an 8-7 win over Menasha in the Division 3 title game. Minick, who captured a state title in 1982 under her predecessor, led the Norskies to the 2007 Division 2 state championship game where they fell to Kimberly, led by fellow 2023 WFCA Hall of Famer Steve Jorgenson, 20-7.

Minick guided DeForest to the postseason in 18 of his 20 seasons in charge and three Badger North Conference titles, earning shares in 2009 and 2014 before winning the league crown outright in 2019. He ended his career with an overall record of 153-66, including 94-34 in conference play, and an all-time win percentage of 69.8%.

Chase is entering his fifth season leading Randolph following tenures at Ripon College and Weyauwega-Fremont. He served four seasons as an offensive assistant for former Red Hawks coach Ron Ernst after 23 years — from 1992-2014 — as coach at Weyauwega-Fremont.

Chase led Weyauwega-Fremont to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals in 2005 and the Division 5 state quarterfinals in 2002. Since taking over Randolph in 2019, Chase has led the Rockets to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons in charge and compiled an overall record of 27-13.

Simon has spent the entirety of his coaching career at Middleton. He began teaching science and coaching at Middleton in 1991, serving as an assistant coach for 13 years before taking over as coach in 2004 and leading the Cardinals for 13 seasons until 2017.

Under Simon the Cardinals were 111-39, reaching the playoffs every season and reaching the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in 2009, along with state quarterfinal appearances in 2010 and 2016. Simon served as co-coach alongside Jason Pertzborn in the 2018 season before staying on staff as an assistant under Pertzborn the last four seasons.

Simon was named interim co-coach alongside Joe Poehls on April 20 after an unsuccessful coaching search following Pertzborn's resignation in January amid an investigation by the school district and Middleton Police Department into harassment allegations within the program led to the vacancy.

Joining Minick, Chase and Simon are fellow coaching inductees Tom Noennig (Hartford, Mayville); Pat Wagner (Milwaukee Riverside); Dave Rusch (Waukesha South, Westby, Hartford); Tim Eastlick (River Valley), Jorgensen (Oshkosh North, Kimberly); John Galewski (South Milwaukee); Nelson Edmonds (UW-Whitewater); John Dixon (UW-Platteville, Manitowoc), as well as official Paul Feldhausen.

Longtime Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda and Tom Swittel (Whitefish Bay Dominican, Brookfield East, Wauwatosa East, Milwaukee Vincent) will also be recognized for being inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Nick Skretta and Jay Benish are this year’s recipients of the Dave McClain Distinguished Service Award, while the winner of this year’s Marge and Dick Rundle Positive Influence of Coaching Award winner is Saint Francis’ Jeff Wallack.

