Circle of life brings Aaron Mack to DeForest for his next football coaching opportunity

The DeForest football job intrigued him.

“I think there really were three things,” he said. “The first thing was the makeup of the kids. They have smart, tough, reliable kids. Second, they have had a ton of success, which is a credit to coach (Jerry) Roelke and coach Minick, and they have a lot of talented assistants. ... The last one is the community and the parents there. They are supportive in a positive way. I want to keep working to sustain the culture and success. They have a good youth program in place.”

Roelke, who passed away in October, was DeForest’s longtime coach before Minick, an assistant on Roelke’s staff, took over for his lengthy run as coach.

Mack said he plans to give Minick the option to remain involved with the program, saying he wanted to extend that gratitude and respect toward Minick. Mack also said he hopes to maintain coaches from Minick’s staff.

“We are excited to have Aaron Mack leading our football program,” DeForest athletic director Mike McHugh wrote in an email. “Aaron is a polished individual with extensive leadership skills and a proven background as a coach.”