Chris Lins was doing what he loved and was one month away from again coaching in the Madison East football program with which he left a legacy.

Lins, 36, died on July 2 after suffering from unexplained cardiac arrest a day prior. Family and friends described Lins as competitive, loyal, vibrant, energetic and genuine.

Lins was at Jace Jenkins' house after a routine fishing trip at Lake Mendota. Lins got up from the couch to get some food and moments later collapsed onto the kitchen floor. An ambulance arrived within minutes and rushed an unresponsive Lins to UW Health University hospital.

Lins’ girlfriend Olyvia Kuchta, said she was scared when Jenkins told her what happened over the phone.

"I couldn't believe it, I'm actually still in shock and I fell to my knees screaming before getting our daughter and rushing to the hospital," Kuchta said.

The medical staff issued CPR in hopes of resuscitating Lins' heart. When that didn’t happen, doctors performed a three-hour surgery to locate any blockages to the heart.

After finding no causes for the incident, Lins went through a CT scan which showed significant brain damage. Lins would remain on life support until July 3, to preserve any organs that were viable for donation.

Kuchta was accompanied by Lins' family during the honor walk, which included his mother, Debra Lins, father, Mitchell Lins, and younger brother, Jeremy Lins, who is 10½ months younger.

"For him to only be 36 years old and otherwise very healthy it was about as hard of a situation as you could imagine and I felt like my whole world was crashing down," Jeremy Lins said.

Legacy lives on

Kuchta and Lins had been together for the last six years after initially meeting on a dating app. The two had a daughter, Abby Lou Lins, together during the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrated her third birthday on July 22.

The couple wanted to eventually get married and have more children.

Kuchta said their daughter has similar characteristics to Lins which she’ll always cherish.

"He was a great father and Abby still asks where he is because she's only 3 so it's confusing to her," Kuchta said. "They spent a lot of time together and share a personality type, so it's awesome to still have him in that way."

Lins' funeral was held on July 7 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Hundreds of former teammates, coaches and current players from the Madison East football program were in attendance.

The northside Madison community also showed their support during his celebration of life on July 8. Kutcha said several people told her Lins was a legend in their community.

Local legend

That legend started in elementary school playing for the Warner Park Youth Football League. There, Lins met lifetime friends in Jeremy Thornton, Marcus Stanford and Jeremy Winters, among others.

"It's just that blue-collar mentality of how we felt growing up on the northside of Madison and we had that understanding of you have to work for what you want and Chris embodied that completely," Winters said.

Lins went on to be a four-year varsity player at Madison East. He quickly became the team's leader and was an all-conference player. Playing both linebacker and fullback, Lins helped lead the Purgolders to consecutive playoffs appearances.

Their win in 2004 was the last playoff victory the Madison East football program has had, and it was just the second in the program's history.

"Coming into East we didn't see a lot of success but it's just a different mentality he and my teammates had, which created a special situation that changed our football program," Thornton said.

After graduating high school, Lins attended UW-Oshkosh to play football and get a degree in kinesiology. He spent most of his college years with his brother.

The two lived together and spent countless hours hunting and fishing.

"We were as close as two brothers could be all throughout life, we even have houses on the north side of Madison that are half a mile apart," Jeremy Lins said.

Chris Lins was a physical therapist assistant at UW-Health Sports Medicine, a job he wanted since high school, when he went there to recover from an ACL injury.

He was a passionate fisherman and won several local tournaments held by Angler’s Choice, Wisconsin Alliance of Bass Tournament Anglers and Madison Bass in his free time. Kutcha said the upcoming local memorial fishing tournaments will be held in his honor.

More than a game

When Thornton took over Madison East's program, Lins joined him on staff in 2016. He was the team’s offensive coordinator for the last seven years and was planning to implement a new offense this season.

Thornton said, although the team wasn’t having great success, Lins’ consistency was irreplaceable. The Purgolders were scheduled to open practice Tuesday, the first day allowed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for 11-player football programs.

"He loved those kids like they were his sons and he'd always say I care less about the win, (it's) more about teaching them to be good men and being a consistent person in their life because a lot of them didn't have that," Kuchta said.

The football program plans to honor Lins in several ways this upcoming season. They will hold a moment of silence during their first game of the season and dedicate their rivalry game versus Madison La Follette to him.

Madison East will also wear a decal on their jerseys this season that reads “CL33.”

Thornton said a petition has been started to rename Demetral Field, the team’s practice field after Lins.

Photos of Chris Lins shared by family and close friends