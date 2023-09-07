Rivalries make any sport fun.

From the coaches to the players to the fans, things seem to get amplified, especially if it’s a conference game or if the two teams meet in the postseason.

That’s the case for area boys soccer teams where meetings mean just a little bit more just because of who they’re playing. Here are five rivalries in the area.

Madison West vs. Madison Memorial

This is a matchup of Big Eight Conference opponents where both teams call Mansfield Stadium home.

The matchup always seems competitive, according to Madison West coach Matthew Glittenberg. Last season, the Spartans got the better of the Regents with a 1-0 win on Oct. 6.

Even with the loss, the Regents have gotten the better of the matchup, with a 6-3-4 record against the Spartans since 2010. In the only playoff meeting, he Regents defeated the Spartans 5-0 during a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Oct. 24, 2013.

These two teams are set to face off on Oct. 3.

Mount Horeb vs. McFarland

The Vikings and the Spartans haven’t always been conference rivals. In fact, this is the first year McFarland will be in the Badger Conference as it’s transitioning to the Badger Large and Badger Small divisions.

Both teams are in the Small Division and are slotted to play each other Sept. 19.

“Our team knows that any match up with McFarland is a good measuring stick on where our team is currently, or it is a big playoff matchup,” Mount Horeb coach Richard Gage said.

Since 2010, the record between these two teams are 13-7 in favor of Mount Horeb. These two teams have met seven times with the Vikings knocking the Spartans out of the playoffs four times and winning two WIAA state championships.

“Players certainly bring their top game and play with an extra intensity,” Gage said.

Oregon vs. Monona Grove

The Panthers are in the Badger Large Conference along with the Silver Eagles this season. It’s a realignment from the East and West divisions. Before that, the divisions were North and South.

Monona Grove coach Randy Becker said when the divisions were north and south, the Badger South Conference title would be decided when these two teams met.

“Oregon is very well-coached and has great culture within their program,” Becker said. “Whenever we play them, the intensity level of the game elevates for both sides. … MG was only able to beat Oregon (for a conference title) once in those years since I was head coach.”

These two teams will play each other in a Badger Large Conference game on Sept. 7, the first meeting since last year’s WIAA Division 2 sectional final when the Panthers won 6-0.

Middleton vs. Verona

These two Big Eight Conference teams always seem to have some of the biggest matchups in league play. They play each other Sept. 7.

Last season, the Cardinals outdueled the Wildcats with an 8-0-2 league record to a 8-2-0 record. However, after defeating Verona 2-0 in a conference game last season, the Wildcats came back and beat the Cardinals 2-0 in a Division 1 sectional final, and Middleton coach Kevin Pauls said “that still bites.” The Wildcats went on to win the Division 1 state championship last season.

Before Middleton won the conference title last season, Verona had won it in 2021, 2019 and 2018.

DeForest vs. Waunakee

The distance between these two schools is 10.9 miles and they’re both part of the Badger Large Conference.

“I feel like both schools have had strong sports programs and often find themselves competing for Badger championships,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said.

It’s looking to be that way early on during the boys soccer season. The Warriors are 4-0-1 overall and 1-0-0 in league play while the Norskies are 4-0-2, 0-0-1. Both are near the top of the conference standings.

These two teams will end the season playing each other at DeForest on Oct. 10. The last three contests have ended in ties (scoreless last season and 1-1 in 2021 and alternate spring season in 2021).

“Our guys turn up for this one for sure,” Krivacek said. “I feel like we have a bit more of chip on our shoulder going into this one as Waunakee is kind of our big brother to the west.”