MOUNT HOREB — Bret St. Arnauld offered a cautionary disclaimer of sorts.
Ethan Post was a sophomore last year, meaning the now-starting quarterback of the Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team is a junior this season.
But that’s no reason Post can’t display a little senior swagger.
“Just watching him play out there, you can tell he’s starting to get a little strut going,” said St. Arnauld, the Vikings’ first-year coach. “That’s the confidence of a senior quarterback.”
As the misting rain started to coat the Mount Horeb football field Friday night, Post and the Vikings were putting the finishing touches on their offensive deluge of Oregon in a 41-30 Badger Conference crossover win.
After a slow start against a stout Oregon defense, Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-0) erupted for 22 points in the second quarter to take control.
“I’m not sure we had too much energy in the first half, but we definitely brought that in the second,” Post said.
After Oregon (1-1) took the early lead on a 30-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive, the Vikings’ first two drives ended with a turnover on downs and a punt, respectively.
But Mount Horeb/Barneveld took control with its third drive of the game as Post converted a fourth-and-9 with a 10-yard out route to Caden Lee. Four plays later, Malik Winston powered in from 6 yards out to give the Vikings the lead for good.
After Oregon downed a punt at the Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1-yard line midway through the second quarter, Post directed a 99-yard drive in just eight plays. Oregon responded with a four-play scoring drive to cut its deficit to 15-10, but Post hit Lee on a post seam route for an 80-yard touchdown on the next play to retake control.
“Now to see him have a little pep in his step when he’s out there, you can tell he’s starting to feel good about (the offense),” St. Arnauld said.
Post finished 14 of 23 for 261 yards and four touchdowns while gaining 47 yards on the ground, most coming on key scrambles to extend plays. Lee caught five passes for 141 yards and two scores and Winston, who was rested the better part of the second half while battling leg cramps, rushed for 161 yards and two scores. The Vikings rolled to 614 yards of total offense.
Oregon coach Dan Kissling said his Panthers went toe-to-toe early, but Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s physicality wore his team down to find the weaknesses.
“We gambled on some defenses that left some things exposed and so forth, to try and stop a certain thing,” Kissling said.
Oregon turns around to face Badger South preseason favorite Monona Grove next week in Monona. And for Mount Horeb/Barneveld? It’s a trip to defending Division 2 state champ Waunakee.
With replacing 18 starters from last year, St. Arnauld knew there would be growing pains early in the season, and they were there Friday.
But to get the win, even if a little ugly (Mount Horeb/Barneveld was flagged 15 times for 132 yards), as the offense and Post continued to hum along, was key heading into the conference opener against the Badger North favorites.
“That being said, going against the defending Division 2 state champs, we’re going to give them all we got,” St. Arnauld said. “It’s why you play the game, right?”
Oregon 3 7 7 13 — 30
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0 22 6 13 — 41
Or — FG Haufle 30
MHB — Winston 6 run (Tyler Denu kick)
MHB — Winston 1 run (Caden Lee run)
Or — Haufle 20 pass from Nolan Look (Haufle kick)
MHB — Lee 80 pass from Post (Tyler Denu kick)
MHB — Denu 22 pass from Post (kick failed)
Or — Grender 31 pass from Look (Jack Haufle kick)
MHB — Reed 3 pass from Post (Tyler Denu kick)
Or — Szudy 80 run (Jack Haufle kick)
MHB — Lee 18 pass from Post (kick failed)
Or — DiMaggio 3 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Or 18, MHB 28. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Or 41-282, MHB 55-353. Passing yards — Or 130, MHB 261. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Or 6-16-0, MHB 14-23-0. Penalties-yards — Or 6-65, MHB 15-132.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Or, Szudy 19-200. MHB, Winston 21-161.
Passing: Or, Look 6-16-0-130. MHB, Post 14-23-0-261.
Receiving: Or, Erickson 2-53. MHB, Lee 5-141.