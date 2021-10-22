Big game from Cole Toennies powers Middleton football team past Madison Memorial in playoff opener

“I think that we didn’t play our best football,” Toennies said. “We made a lot of mistakes and penalties hurt us and could have cost us a lot. But I think this shows a lot about our team and our resiliency to still put up the score we did even when things weren’t always going our way. I think we made some big plays to get the `W.’’’

Passini went deep and Toennies, along the right sideline, hauled in the contested pass and broke free for a 68-yard touchdown reception with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first quarter — giving Middleton a 6-3 lead.

“I just went up and got it, and tried to stay on my feet, and I did,” said Toennies, who joined some other teammates in getting their hair buzzed and bleached for the postseason.

Middleton gained excellent field position for its next series. A high snap on a Spartans’ punt led to the Cardinals taking over on the Memorial 24-yard line.

Passini rolled to his left and fired a 22-yard touchdown strike to Toennies, who got his foot down in the left corner of the end zone with 1:01 left in the first quarter. Middleton led 12-3 after a two-point conversion pass failed.