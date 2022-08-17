 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Eight high school football favorite, contenders and things to watch

Big Eight Conference

Who’s in it: Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Verona.

Favorite: Middleton. The Cardinals, coached by Jason Pertzborn, have a good opportunity to ascend to the top of the conference, particularly now that Sun Prairie has split into two schools — East and West — and moved to the Badger Large this fall. Middleton (8-4 overall, 6-1 Big Eight in 2021) will be led in its 3-4 base by defensive stalwarts Sam Pilof and Gus Wenning, while the Cardinals’ Pro-I multiple offense is propelled by offensive lineman Jackson Mefford, quarterback Gabe Passini and running back Bryce Falk.

Middleton finished second in league play behind Sun Prairie last season, prior to losing to Sun Prairie in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals. Pilof, Big Eight outside linebacker of the year last season, has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers. Defensive back Thomas D’Onofrio, son of UW inside linebackers coach Mark D’Onofrio, could be a key newcomer.

Contenders: Madison Memorial, Verona. Memorial (5-5, 4-3) — expected to be led by senior tight end/linebacker Joe Mueller — and Verona (6-4, 4-3) tied for third in league play last season. Verona has a new coach in Andrew Riley, replacing Dave Richardson, who retired. The Wildcats return senior inside linebacker Mason Armstrong and senior defensive end Drake Badger, both first-team all-conference picks. Senior running back Trey Engram and sophomore defensive back Tre Poteat — sons of UW assistants Bobby Engram and Hank Poteat, respectively — are expected to be significant newcomers. Armstrong and Poteat have received NCAA Division I offers, Riley said.

Things to watch: Among coaches at the Madison schools, Michael Harris at Memorial and Jeremy Thornton at East (1-8, 1-6) are back. La Follette (John Neumann) and West (Mike Wolfgram) have new coaches. Neumann, in an interim role, replaced Scott Swanson, who became the Lancers’ athletic director. Wolfgram takes over after Arturo Bonomie’s one season as coach. La Follette was 3-7 overall, including 3-4 in conference play, and West was 1-8, including 1-6 in league play, in 2021.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

