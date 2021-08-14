Big Eight football preview: 3 things you need to know this season

Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona figure to be top contenders in the Big Eight, which will feature two non-conference games and seven league games. Sun Prairie, coming off a 6-0 spring, will be led on defense by heavily recruited senior defensive end Isaac Hamm, who is garnering interest from the University of Wisconsin, senior outside linebacker and Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga and senior inside linebacker Davis Hamilton. Junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, the coach’s son, and senior offensive tackle and Northern Illinois commit Evan Malcore lead the offense for Sun Prairie, which is in its final season as one high school — prior to the community splitting into two schools, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West in 2022-23. “This is ‘The Last Dance’ together,” said Brian Kaminski, one of three head coaches for the program since 1945 (compiling a record of 551-236 since then). “That’s something we talk about. We are all one. We are all unified. We are all together. We’ll figure out next year when it comes, but right now we are all Sun Prairie Cardinals and proud of that.”