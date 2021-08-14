 Skip to main content
Big Eight football preview: 3 things you need to know this season
Nearly two years have passed since the last time a Madison public school football team took the field. 

COVID-19 forced the city's school district to shut down athletics in the fall of 2020. It's among the most important talking points with the 2021 season fast approaching.

Here are the three things in the Big Eight Conference you really should know ahead of this week's season openers:

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Madison public schools return to action

Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West haven’t competed in football as school-affiliated teams since the fall of 2019 due to Madison Metropolitan School District decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dane County health and gathering orders during 2020-21. They will be eager to play, or as Madison East coach Jeremy Thornton put it: “It should be noted that these programs had a year off and have a lot to fight for.” Some Madison public school players were on a club team last spring. But the year away for the school-affiliated teams makes it difficult to project the prospects for those teams in the Big Eight Conference, which also includes Beloit Memorial, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona for football (Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker are in the Badger Large Conference for football this fall).

Beloit Memorial (coached by Brad Dement), Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona played in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. “I feel so bad for those coaches and athletes,” Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said. “Those coaches will do a great job getting their guys ready. But that’s a long time to go without playing a game against an opponent.”

Madison West welcomes new coach

Thornton, La Follette coach Scott Swanson and Memorial coach Mike Harris return to the sidelines, while Art Bonomie begins his first season as Madison West’s coach (after replacing Brad Murphy), focusing on the playing field and on “academic excellence, no barriers to entry, mental health balance and leadership development.” The Regents were 4-6 in 2019. Bonomie anticipates key contributions from senior linebacker Jaitaun Warfield, senior receiver Marcus Gordon, senior quarterback/free safety Danny Karofsky and senior tackle Brandon Jones. Harris guided Memorial to the Big Eight title and a 12-1 overall mark in 2019. Team leaders for the Spartans include Cole Hendrickson, Tyler Piotrowski, Jairus Patterson and Chris Guevarra, who are scheduled to serve as captains, according to Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

Swanson will look for La Follette (6-4 in 2019) to get the ball to its athletes in the Lancers’ pro shotgun offense. Key players to watch for the Lancers include quarterback Kamarion James-Ragland, receiver/defensive back K’Shawn Gibbs, receiver/defensive back Kalaan Lee, receiver/defensive back Devontae Smith, and linemen Nick Miller and Adam Northington. East (3-6 in 2019) will count senior free safety Austin Welsch, senior linebacker Angel Tejada and senior left tackle Tim Nichols as top returning athletes.

Spring reps could serve as springboard

Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona figure to be top contenders in the Big Eight, which will feature two non-conference games and seven league games. Sun Prairie, coming off a 6-0 spring, will be led on defense by heavily recruited senior defensive end Isaac Hamm, who is garnering interest from the University of Wisconsin, senior outside linebacker and Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga and senior inside linebacker Davis Hamilton. Junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, the coach’s son, and senior offensive tackle and Northern Illinois commit Evan Malcore lead the offense for Sun Prairie, which is in its final season as one high school — prior to the community splitting into two schools, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West in 2022-23. “This is ‘The Last Dance’ together,” said Brian Kaminski, one of three head coaches for the program since 1945 (compiling a record of 551-236 since then). “That’s something we talk about. We are all one. We are all unified. We are all together. We’ll figure out next year when it comes, but right now we are all Sun Prairie Cardinals and proud of that.”

Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn has 35 returning letterwinners, with seven returners on offense and six on defense, and a good nucleus from an undefeated JV team. Four starters return on the offensive line, led by Jack Alexander, and Elijah Gray is back as a featured running back. Receiver/cornerback Cole Toennies and fullback/linebacker Tanner Ballweg should be key contributors. Pertzborn’s primary question is determining the quarterback. T.J. Bauer returns from injury to compete at that position. Verona coach Dave Richardson, who’s approaching 200 victories (196-107), anticipates that senior quarterback Mason Fink, senior running back Kyle Krantz and senior receivers Karson Mitchell and Cole Jannusch will spark the offense. Richardson said he expects junior linebacker Mason Armstrong, senior linebacker Vince Langlois and senior defensive back N.J. Elias to fly all over the field on defense.

 

