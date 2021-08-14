Big Eight football preview: 3 things you need to know this season

Nearly two years have passed since the last time a Madison public school football team took the field.
COVID-19 forced the city's school district to shut down athletics in the fall of 2020. It's among the most important talking points with the 2021 season fast approaching.
Here are the three things in the Big Eight Conference you really should know ahead of this week's season openers:
Madison public schools return to action
Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West haven’t competed in football as school-affiliated teams since the fall of 2019 due to Madison Metropolitan School District decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dane County health and gathering orders during 2020-21. They will be eager to play, or as Madison East coach Jeremy Thornton put it: “It should be noted that these programs had a year off and have a lot to fight for.” Some Madison public school players were on a club team last spring. But the year away for the school-affiliated teams makes it difficult to project the prospects for those teams in the Big Eight Conference, which also includes Beloit Memorial, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona for football (Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker are in the Badger Large Conference for football this fall).
Beloit Memorial (coached by Brad Dement), Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona played in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. “I feel so bad for those coaches and athletes,” Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said. “Those coaches will do a great job getting their guys ready. But that’s a long time to go without playing a game against an opponent.”
Madison West welcomes new coach
Thornton, La Follette coach Scott Swanson and Memorial coach Mike Harris return to the sidelines, while Art Bonomie begins his first season as Madison West’s coach (after replacing Brad Murphy), focusing on the playing field and on “academic excellence, no barriers to entry, mental health balance and leadership development.” The Regents were 4-6 in 2019. Bonomie anticipates key contributions from senior linebacker Jaitaun Warfield, senior receiver Marcus Gordon, senior quarterback/free safety Danny Karofsky and senior tackle Brandon Jones. Harris guided Memorial to the Big Eight title and a 12-1 overall mark in 2019. Team leaders for the Spartans include Cole Hendrickson, Tyler Piotrowski, Jairus Patterson and Chris Guevarra, who are scheduled to serve as captains, according to Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.
Swanson will look for La Follette (6-4 in 2019) to get the ball to its athletes in the Lancers’ pro shotgun offense. Key players to watch for the Lancers include quarterback Kamarion James-Ragland, receiver/defensive back K’Shawn Gibbs, receiver/defensive back Kalaan Lee, receiver/defensive back Devontae Smith, and linemen Nick Miller and Adam Northington. East (3-6 in 2019) will count senior free safety Austin Welsch, senior linebacker Angel Tejada and senior left tackle Tim Nichols as top returning athletes.
Spring reps could serve as springboard
Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona figure to be top contenders in the Big Eight, which will feature two non-conference games and seven league games. Sun Prairie, coming off a 6-0 spring, will be led on defense by heavily recruited senior defensive end Isaac Hamm, who is garnering interest from the University of Wisconsin, senior outside linebacker and Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga and senior inside linebacker Davis Hamilton. Junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, the coach’s son, and senior offensive tackle and Northern Illinois commit Evan Malcore lead the offense for Sun Prairie, which is in its final season as one high school — prior to the community splitting into two schools, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West in 2022-23. “This is ‘The Last Dance’ together,” said Brian Kaminski, one of three head coaches for the program since 1945 (compiling a record of 551-236 since then). “That’s something we talk about. We are all one. We are all unified. We are all together. We’ll figure out next year when it comes, but right now we are all Sun Prairie Cardinals and proud of that.”
Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn has 35 returning letterwinners, with seven returners on offense and six on defense, and a good nucleus from an undefeated JV team. Four starters return on the offensive line, led by Jack Alexander, and Elijah Gray is back as a featured running back. Receiver/cornerback Cole Toennies and fullback/linebacker Tanner Ballweg should be key contributors. Pertzborn’s primary question is determining the quarterback. T.J. Bauer returns from injury to compete at that position. Verona coach Dave Richardson, who’s approaching 200 victories (196-107), anticipates that senior quarterback Mason Fink, senior running back Kyle Krantz and senior receivers Karson Mitchell and Cole Jannusch will spark the offense. Richardson said he expects junior linebacker Mason Armstrong, senior linebacker Vince Langlois and senior defensive back N.J. Elias to fly all over the field on defense.
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).