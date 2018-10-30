Try 1 month for 99¢

Beloit Memorial senior Matthew Wedig announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Illinois State University for football.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Wedig was named to the Big Eight Conference first team on offense as a tight end/H-back and on defense as an outside linebacker, and on the second team as a punter.

Illinois State is located in Normal, Illinois, and is an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision program.

Wedig tweeted in part: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!. This is just the beginning.”

Madison Memorial linebacker/defensive back Jeremiah Jordan committed to Illinois State this summer.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

