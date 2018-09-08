Try 1 month for 99¢

The Beloit Memorial football team rushed for 360 yards on 52 carries and had 28 second half points en route to a 37-13 victory over visiting Madison East in Big Eight Conference football play Friday night.

Quarterback Gannon Rand rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns and Eric Bridges finished with 130 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Purple Knights (1-3, 1-3).

Ian McCosky and Charles Dean Jr. had touchdowns on the ground for the Purgolders (0-4, 0-4).

Sun Prairie 49,

Janesville Craig 0

Cooper Nelson had seven receptions for 201 yards, including touchdown catches of 53 and 63 yards, as the visiting Cardinals (3-1, 3-1) jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to handing the Cougars (3-1, 3-1) their first loss of the season.

Richie Gilles completed 11 of 15 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Sun Prairie.

Verona 35, Madison West 0

Jackson Acker and Haakon Anderson each rushed for two touchdowns to carry the Wildcats to a road victory over the Regents.

Acker led Verona (3-1, 3-1) with 86 yards, with 56 coming on a breakaway TD run in the second quarter against the Regents (1-3, 1-3).

William Gutknecht couldn’t muster much offense for West, with 62 passing yards and a team-high 49 yards rushing on 24 attempts.

Madison La Follette 35, Janesville Parker 0

Kayvion James-Ragland rushed for three touchdowns as the host Lancers (3-1, 3-1) shut out the Vikings (0-4, 0-4).

Robert Shively returned a blocked kick for a touchdown in the first quarter and Ben Probst threw for 110 yards for La Follette.

Parker’s Casey Vanderlinden rushed for 53 yards on 18 carries.

