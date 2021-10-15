Beaver Dam shows good 'fight' but falls to Waunakee as Warriors win Badger Large title outright

“Scoring points against Waunakee, I don’t care who’s on the field for them, they’re pretty darn good.”

Waunakee would fumble trying to run out the clock, and the Golden Beavers would score once more before the contest ended, that TD coming via Gabe Klatt, who entered fourth in the state in rushing yards (1,596) according to WisSports.net. The sophomore darted 37 yards to paydirt up the right side, giving him 178 for the night on 24 carries.

“Obviously defensively every time you’re scheming up a team it’s a different story, and Beaver Dam is certainly unique in terms of what they do offensively, which we wanted hadn’t seen a lot of up to this point,” Rice said of game-planning for a Golden Beavers’ rushing attack that features two players side by side in shotgun formation who run it more than 90 percent of the time. “I thought our kids handled that adjustment very well.”

The Golden Beavers now will wait and see if they get into the playoffs via a tiebreaker as a 3-4 team in conference, having lost in Weeks 8 and 9 to miss out on an automatic berth.

Regardless, Linde is happy with what was accomplished this season as far as progress goes.