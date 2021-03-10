Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg believe WIAA football-only conference realignment plan can be improved

When Ed Carlson became Portage athletic director he promised he’d fight to assure his school’s athletes had the opportunity to compete on a level playing field.

Carlson didn’t feel that was the case with the WIAA task force committee’s current proposal for statewide football-only conference realignment in the fall of 2022.

It is a plan that would send Baraboo and Reedsburg to the Mississippi Valley Conference and leave Portage without its two longtime rivals and as the smallest school by enrollment in the proposed Badger Small Conference, putting Portage at a competitive disadvantage in Carlson’s opinion.

“I wanted an option that wouldn’t displace Baraboo and Reedsburg and would help keep teams together in conferences,” Carlson said this week. “I think we can improve on the task force plan.”

Carlson presented his "Portage Plan" to the WIAA Board of Control and task force co-chairs Lance Bagstad of Arcadia and Jeremy Schlitz, Madison Memorial’s athletic director, on Friday. It was among several proposals presented — including from Reedsburg, Rice Lake and River Ridge — during about two hours spent on the topic.

Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said he was encouraged by Friday’s meeting.