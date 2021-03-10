Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg believe WIAA football-only conference realignment plan can be improved

When Ed Carlson became Portage athletic director he promised he’d fight to assure his school’s athletes had the opportunity to compete on a level playing field.
Carlson didn’t feel that was the case with the WIAA task force committee’s current proposal for statewide football-only conference realignment in the fall of 2022.
It is a plan that would send Baraboo and Reedsburg to the Mississippi Valley Conference and leave Portage without its two longtime rivals and as the smallest school by enrollment in the proposed Badger Small Conference, putting Portage at a competitive disadvantage in Carlson’s opinion.
“I wanted an option that wouldn’t displace Baraboo and Reedsburg and would help keep teams together in conferences,” Carlson said this week. “I think we can improve on the task force plan.”
Carlson presented his "Portage Plan" to the WIAA Board of Control and task force co-chairs Lance Bagstad of Arcadia and Jeremy Schlitz, Madison Memorial’s athletic director, on Friday. It was among several proposals presented — including from Reedsburg, Rice Lake and River Ridge — during about two hours spent on the topic.
Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said he was encouraged by Friday’s meeting.
“I appreciated the time we were allowed to speak,” Langkamp said. “I thought the Board of Control was very open and receptive to hearing our thoughts and the other ideas that were presented, and the co-chairs, Jeremy Schlitz and Lance Bagstad, were in attendance. I think they were willing to see if there is a potential for something better than what was on the table.”
Carlson and Langkamp hoped they’d be given a few more weeks to tweak the potential options.
That occurred when the Board of Control approved an eight-player football realignment plan but returned the 11-player football plan to the conference realignment task force, charged with re-evaluating the plan and the four new proposals April 6. Schools affected by changes to the existing plan are to be notified.
April deadline
The plan then will be brought back to the Board of Control for final consideration April 16. The task force could keep its existing plan or make modifications. Schlitz said after Friday’s meeting he believed the plan being sent back to the task force was a good step in the process to gather as much feedback as possible in order to arrive at the best solution.
Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager plans to set up a meeting between Badger Conference and Mississippi Valley Conference schools within the next week to discuss how to best move forward, Langkamp said. Carlson said the schools understand they have to share the burden with the MVC to find a solution.
A domino effect was created with the task force’s realignment proposal, including placing Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West in the Badger Large.
Carlson, Yager and Langkamp have been working with each other and other schools the past couple months for a different solution after finding out with little notice in December that their schools were now affected.
“I’ve enjoyed being able to work together with schools; it’s been really neat to see that,” said Carlson, adding he hopes the task force will consider the plans.
Concerns about travel, economic impact, competitive equity and breaking up longtime rivalries with nearby schools have been raised.
“When a conference is a fit, it is tough to displace them,” said Carlson, noting the Badger Conference had been proactive in realigning its conference prior to the task force beginning its work.
In addition to playing teams with larger enrollments in the Badger Small, Portage could face crossover games with Badger Large schools such as Waunakee and the Sun Prairie schools.
Carlson said his plan wasn’t perfect but he believed it made sense and was a fair compromise. Yager's "Reedsburg Plan" features larger conference sizes. Both plans keep Baraboo, Reedsburg, Portage and Sauk Prairie together.
Langkamp said the Portage and Reedsburg plans both offer solutions that are attractive and would be viable options for his school.
The Baraboo school board suggested seeking legal options to the realignment plan but was told there weren’t many legal alternatives, according to a wiscnews.com report in February.
Langkamp, asked this week about legal action, declined to speak to that, saying that was a school board level decision. He said Baraboo was focused on continuing with the WIAA realignment process in the next month.
The Portage plan:
The Badger South (Janesville Craig, Beloit Memorial, Janesville Parker, Watertown, Milton, Fort Atkinson and Stoughton) and the Southern Lakes (Lake Geneva Badger, Westosha Central, Burlington, Waterford, Union Grove, Elkhorn and Wilmot) would be “paired seven” conferences.
The Big Eight or Dane County Large (Middleton, Madison West, Madison Memorial, Madison La Follette, Madison East and Verona) and the Badger Metro or Dane County Small (Waunakee, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Oregon, Monona Grove and DeForest) would be “paired six” conferences and would act as a group of 12, with enrollment re-evaluated every two years.
The Badger North (Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Portage) and the Mississippi Valley Conference (Holmen, La Crosse Central, Onalaska, Tomah, Sparta and La Crosse Logan) would be “paired six” conferences.
The Reedsburg plan:
The Southern Lakes would include 10 teams and have a closed, nine-game conference schedule -- Janesville Craig, Beloit Memorial, Janesville Parker, Lake Geneva Badger, Westosha Central, Burlington, Waterford, Union Grove, Elkhorn and Wilmot.
The Big Eight would have nine teams, eight conference games and one non-conference game (possible crossover with Badger Large) – Middleton, Madison West, Madison Memorial, Madison La Follette, Madison East, Verona, Waunakee, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.
The Badger Large would have nine teams, eight conference games and one non-conference game (possible crossover with Big Eight) – Watertown, Beaver Dam, Oregon, Milton, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, DeForest, Stoughton and Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
The Badger/MVC would have 10 teams with closed scheduled of nine conference games – Holmen, La Crosse Central, Onalaska, Tomah, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Portage, Sparta and La Crosse Logan.