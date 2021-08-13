Baraboo football's Luna Larson, a Division I recruit, set to make final season a special one

“The main thing is his physicality,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “He’s just such a physical player. Even when he’s playing quarterback, he’s such a physical player — and you don’t get that out of a lot of quarterbacks. He’s not afraid of contact. In fact, he likes contact, so as a linebacker that’s a great thing. And then his speed and ability to accelerate is phenomenal. He can turn a 5-yard play into a 20-yard play. That’s a special trait he has and is why he’s a Division I prospect.”

Said Larson: “I play fast on defense and try to be as physical as possible. I love to disrupt the other team’s offense and, as my own team’s quarterback, I know how hard it can be when someone is playing in our backfield. I love making a big hit in the other team’s backfield. Nothing better.”

Larson’s recruitment has primarily played out on defense, where he is a natural playmaker. A 6-foot-2, 205-pound three-star linebacker according to 247Sports, Larson briefly played for the freshman team in 2018 before moving up to varsity to help solidify a defense that ended Baraboo’s 12-year playoff drought.