Badgers remain in mix as Sun Prairie defensive stalwart Isaac Hamm mulls decision

He said being recruited is a good thing and helps him stay on track with his goals and daily responsibilities, but acknowledged it can be overwhelming, at times, saying: “Just being recruited, it looks golden from the outside, but it’s a very stressful process.”

Hamm said he also anticipates playing tight end this season for Sun Prairie, which finished 6-0 and ranked second in the state among large-sized schools in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. Hamm, who often draws double-teams and triple-teams, also could be moved around to line up at different spots on defense.

About the recruiting of Hamm, Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said: “You get a lot of phone calls and a lot of messages from people, asking about him and what he’s all about. It didn’t stop even though he trimmed down to four. I know there have been other programs that have offered him since that point in time, so, it’s crazy. But it’s more hectic on him. … It’s a process and a journey and he will do awesome at the next level wherever he decides to go.”

Hamm said he believes he will play outside linebacker or defensive end in college, in a pass-rushing capacity.