Badgers' recruit Myles Burkett headlines Associated Press All-State football team

The ability to both build and navigate a path from one to the other made Lee the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year.

Lee took the Blugolds from that forfeit to West Salem on Sept. 23, 2016 to a 28-26 victory over Mayville in the WIAA Division 5 title game last month to complete the turnaround of a program that was in serious trouble.

Lee said a key to that turnaround was the message given to remaining and new players.

“We never practiced like we were small-time or falling apart,” Lee said. “We didn’t think of ourselves like that.

“We were like, ‘Here’s what it’s supposed to look like, and here’s how we’re going to do it. We met, we watched film, we taught the kids how to do things the right way. Our staff bought into it first, and that was important.”

Lee’s best season with the team he once played for resulted in a Coulee Conference championship -- it last won a conference title when it tied for the Mississippi Valley Conference crown in 2008 -- and 14-0 season.

The 1990 Aquinas graduate spent 17 seasons as an assistant coach for the Blugolds before taking over in 2013.