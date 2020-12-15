Badgers' recruit Hunter Wohler repeats as AP state player of the year; area trio on all-state first team

Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen, Marshall defensive lineman Kelby Petersen and Watertown kicker and punter Branden Fischer were named first-team selections on The Associated Press all-state football team for the fall WIAA season.
University of Wisconsin recruit Hunter Wohler, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior safety, was selected as a first-team defensive back for the third consecutive year and was named the AP player of the year for the second consecutive time. He again was a unanimous pick as player of the year by the panel of statewide sports reporters.
The L-Cats’ Moen, a 6-3, 190-pound senior quarterback, was a first-team choice after completing 70.4% of his passes for 2,326 yards and 24 touchdowns and also running for 616 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In three seasons playing quarterback, he threw for 8,117 yards (fourth-best all-time in the state) and 89 touchdowns (third all-time), rushed for 2,114 yards and 43 rushing touchdowns and had 10,231 combined rushing and passing yards (second in state history), according to WisSports.net state rankings. He was one of seven players nominated for player of the year.
The Goslings’ Fischer was a first-team pick on both offense and defense – as a kicker and a punter.
Marshall’s 6-4, 255-pound Petersen was first team as an interior defensive lineman. Petersen was named the Eastern Suburban Conference defensive lineman of the year and the league’s defensive player of the year. Marshall was the Eastern Suburban winner.
Second-team selections from the area were Lake Mills senior Jaxson Retrum (as a wide receiver/tight end); Baraboo junior Luna Larson (all-purpose player); Madison Edgewood senior Brett Krenke (interior defensive lineman); and Madison Edgewood junior Jackson Trudgeon (defensive back).
Mequon Homestead senior Oyo Adebogun, another UW recruit, was a first-team pick as a defensive end/outside linebacker. UW recruit J.P. Benzschawel, a 6-7, 275-pound senior offensive lineman from Grafton, also was a first-team choice.
Longtime Edgar coach Jerry Sinz was the coach of the year.
While a majority of the teams played, not all the teams played football this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those that didn’t are hoping to play in the WIAA alternative fall season in the spring. The AP panel as of now also plans to vote for an all-state team after that spring season.
Second-team picks from region schools included Mineral Point senior inside linebacker Will Straka and Mineral Point senior offensive lineman Gabe Sporle.
Also, Mauston senior Kraig Armstrong was a first-team running back and Potosi-Cassville senior offensive lineman Jack Kaiser was on the second-team offense.
Honorable-mention selections from area and region schools included Lakeside Lutheran senior Micah Cody, who played running back and linebacker; Lakeside Lutheran senior John O’Donnell, a tight end and defensive end; Cambridge senior offensive and defensive linemen Ryan Lund; Mineral Point junior Dominik McVay, a receiver and all-purpose player; River Valley senior Tyler Nachreiner, a receiver and defensive back; Cambridge senior Ezra Stein, a quarterback, inside linebacker and kicker; and Mineral Point senior Liam Stumpf, who played quarterback and defensive back.
Also, Lancaster senior offensive lineman Cole Raisbeck was an honorable-mention selection.
UW recruit Hunter Wohler again earns player of year honor
Hunter Wohler accepted the challenge of leadership this season.
“I’m not a super-outspoken guy so for me it was stepping into that leader role being a senior this year,” he said. “I feel like I had to grow into a new part of me.”
The senior safety from Muskego continued to lead by example but made a point of becoming more vocal and providing positive energy during a high school football season played under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those intangibles helped produce another banner season for Warriors football team.
Muskego finished 9-0 for its third straight undefeated season. Wohler earned first-team all-state distinction from the Associated Press for the third straight year and for the second season in a row was the unanimous pick as the state player of the year by a vote of statewide media.
As a USA Today preseason All-American, the future University of Wisconsin Badger was the Muskego’s star player, but he noted that he was one of many leaders in a program that boosts of 188 players.
“I do think there were 40 leaders on this team,” he said. “That is what made the team so special.”
Six other players were nominated for state player of the year: Homestead defensive end Ayo Adebogun, Muskego running back Alex Current, Edgar linebacker Austin Dahlke, Cumberland receiver Jack Martens, Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen and Appleton Xavier linebacker Mac Strand.
Wohler ranked second on Muskego with 78 tackles, 45 solo, and intercepted two passes. His ability to diagnose plays and cover a lot of territory were huge factors in the Warriors allowing 7.3 points and 188 yards per game. Those are the best numbers of Muskego’s three-year run.
Wohler also dabbled on offense. He got his first carries at running back since middle school and finished with eight carries for 126 yards, a 15.8-yard average, and scored twice.
In his final game, a 31-7 win over Menomonee Falls in the second round of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s shortened postseason, he returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and finished with 11 tackles, five solo.
“The group was tight this year. We had a whole lot of seniors, so we were very senior-led,” he said. “It was the perfect group to go out with.”
Now it’s on to Wisconsin. Wohler plans to make his commitment official on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. At that point, he’ll officially join a recruiting class that ranks 15th in the nation, according to Rivals.com.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m ready for it. I think I have the right group of support to help me work through it and to keep me on my feet, keep me going every day.
“The group of guys who are committed there that are going to be in my class and my teammates every day, it’s a special group.”
Edgar’s Jerry Sinz earns coach of the year honor
It was a high school football season unlike any other even for Jerry Sinz, who thought he had seen it all in 46 years as head coach at Edgar High School.
While quite a few teams shifted their seasons to next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and others were forced to pull the plug after a few games, Edgar did what it has always done under Sinz – win big and win often.
The Wildcats rolled to a 9-0 record, outscoring opponents 398-41, with a team Sinz called one of the top four or five he has ever coached. That’s saying a lot, since Sinz has guided Edgar to 13 state championship games and seven titles.
For leading Edgar through a roller-coaster season, Sinz has been voted Associated Press coach of the year in a vote by statewide media. Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christina’s Ryan Eigenberg, Muskego’s Ken Krause, Blair-Taylor’s Andy Nehring, Racine Lutheran’s Scott Smith and Whitefish Bay’s Jake Wolter were also considered.
“It was kind of fun,” Sinz said. “Our coaching staff took it as a challenge. Sometimes we’d practice on a Tuesday and Wednesday against a certain opponent and go through all of our offensive and defensive game plan and then find out on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, ‘Oh, we’re not playing them guys now. We’re going to play somebody else.’
“So you’d just have to completely switch your mindset on what you were going to see and maybe even where the game was going to be, now with only one day to try to prepare. We could have never, ever accomplished that unless we had a team that was very experienced, very intelligent.”
When several Marawood Conference opponents weren’t able to play, Edgar picked up games against larger schools Onalaska, Portage and Shawano. All three of those teams played in Division 2 in the WIAA’s two-week postseason, while Edgar was a Division 6 school.
“They would have been willing to play anybody,” Sinz said of his team. “It didn’t make any difference if a team was Division 1, 2, 3, 4, they didn’t care. They weren’t overly concerned if we might lose one. They just wanted to play.”
During a normal season, Edgar would have been favored to make it back to Camp Randall Stadium to play for another state championship. Despite that, Sinz said there’s no regrets.
“It was fun. It was rewarding. Nobody ever held any grudges or felt bad that we didn’t get a chance,” he said. “But I’m sure secretly they probably felt bad they didn’t get a chance to play for a gold ball.”
Sinz, a 2003 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, has a 440-85 career record and is second behind only Bob Hyland of Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in victories in state history.
Before the season, Sinz said he was “seriously considering” retiring after this season but now plans to return next year when he hopes things are back to normal.
“I don’t want the final year to be this year,” he said.
The 2020 AP all-state team
Fall season
x - unanimous selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR - x - Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, sr., Muskego
COACH OF THE YEAR – Jerry Sinz, Edgar
OFFENSE
First team
QB – Adam Moen, 6-3, 190, sr., Lake Mills
RB – x-Alex Current, 5-11, 185, sr., Muskego
RB – x-Tanner Marsh, 5-9, 185, sr., Mondovi
RB – Kraig Armstrong, 5-10, 172, sr., Mauston
OL – x-JP Benzschawel, 6-7, 275, sr., Grafton
OL – x-Joe Brunner, 6-6, 305, jr., Whitefish Bay
OL – x-Carson Hinzman, 6-5, 280, jr., Hammond St. Croix Central
OL – Kyle Mason, 6-1, 225, sr., Muskego
OL – Marcus Mbow, 6-5, 310, sr., Wauwatosa East
WR/TE – Jack Martens, 6-0, 195, sr., Cumberland
WR/TE – Drew Biber, 6-5, 215, sr., Cedarburg
PK – Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, sr., Watertown
ALL-PURPOSE – Nolan Kraus, 6-0, 185, sr., Racine Lutheran
ALL-PURPOSE – Brye Hardel, 6-1, 225, sr., Iola-Scandinavia
Second team
QB – Joshua Bauer, 6-0, 196, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes
RB – Kyle Brewster, 6-0, 181, sr., Edgar
RB – Brycen Cashin, 5-8, 180, jr., Stevens Point Pacelli
RB – Cam Devine, 6-4, 224, sr., Brookfield Central
OL – Nathan Gribble, 6-5, 290, sr., West Salem
OL – Jack Kaiser, 6-4, 275, sr., Potosi-Cassville
OL – Evan Ladwig, 6-5, 275, sr., Plymouth
OL – Jim Schwaab, 6-4, 285, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
OL – Gabe Sporle, 5-11, 225, sr., Mineral Point
WR/TE – Jaxson Retrum, 6-4, 195, sr., Lake Mills
WR/TE – Colin Girdaukas, 6-1, 190, jr.., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian
PK – Michael Karlen, 5-9, 165, jr., Stanley-Boyd
ALL-PURPOSE – Luna Larson, 6-2, 210, jr., Baraboo
ALL-PURPOSE – Robby Michael, 5-10, 165, jr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian
Defense
First team
DL – Harrison Kielar, 6-4, 225, sr., Brookfield East
DL – Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 255, sr., Marshall
DL – Brian Radish, 6-3, 225, sr., Muskego
DE/OLB – x-Ayo Adebogun, 6-2, 215, sr., Mequon Homestead
DE/OLB – Hayden Nelson, 6-4, 240, sr., Brookfield Central
ILB – Austin Dahlke, 6-0, 195, sr., Edgar
ILB – Will Ockler, 5-11, 187, sr.., Menomonie
ILB – Mac Strand, 6-1, 220, sr., Appleton Xavier
DB – x-Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, sr., Muskego
DB – Jackson Labs, 5-11, 165, sr., Rhinelander
DB – Alex Oechsner, 5-10, 175, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
PUNTER – Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, sr., Watertown
Second team
DL – Brett Krenke, 5-11, 215, sr., Madison Edgewood
DL – Mila Stephens, 6-0, 360, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
DL – Adam Thompson, 6-2, 250, sr., Maple Northwestern
DE/OLB – Owen Arnett, 6-0, 210, sr., Hartland Arrowhead
DE/OLB – Daniel Martens, 5-11, 184, jr., Franklin
ILB – Orion Boe, 6-0, 225, sr., Schofield D.C. Everest
ILB – Will Straka, 6-1, 215, sr., Mineral Point
ILB – Charlie Weber, 6-1, 197, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes
DB – C.J. Boyd, 6-1, 190, sr., University School of Milwaukee
DB – Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 175, jr., Madison Edgewood
DB – Grover Bortolotti, 5-10. 175, sr., Whitefish Bay
PUNTER – Mason Wiesner, 6-2, 195, sr., Manawa
Honorable mention
Maddux Allen, jr., QB, Cumberland; Simon Bauer, jr., RB, Durand; Josh Boardman, jr., de, De Soto; Matthew Brandenburg, sr., RB, Blair-Taylor; Myles Burkett, jr., QB, Franklin; Will Campbell, jr., LB, Kaukauna; Micah Cody, sr., RB/LB, Lakeside Lutheran; Aydan Dautermann, sr., WR/DB, Slinger; Michal Dul, sr., QB, Mosinee; Cole Ebert, jr., DL, Reedsville; Emett Grunwald, Sr., LB/RB, Medford; Colton Hougom, sr., OL, Onalaska; Brady Hoppert, sr., QB, Greendale Martin Luther; Billy Howard, sr. LB, Menomonee Falls; Eden Jacobson, sr., RB/LB, Spencer/Columbus Catholic.
Ben Janowski, sr. OL, Menomonee Falls; Jordan Jossart, ILB, sr., Adams-Friendship; Quincy Klister, sr., LB/RB, Wrightstown; Brock Lampe, sr., LB, Kenosha Bradford; Drayton Lehman, sr., WR, Mosinee; Jack Luedtke, sr., DB/WR, Plymouth; Ryan Lund, OL/DL, sr., Cambridge; Jon Mathieu, sr., RB/OLB, Sheboygan Falls; Jack McKellips, sr. CB, Oshkosh Lourdes; Dominik McVay, jr., WR, Mineral Point; Jack Meyer, sr., P, Chippewa Falls; Justin Miller, sr., QB, Highland; Tyler Nachreiner, sr., DB/WR, River Valley; John O’Donnell, sr., TE/DE, Lakeside Lutheran; Dayo Oye, jr., RB, St. Croix Falls; Zach Peterson, sr., DB, Oak Creek; Cole Raisbeck, sr., OL, Lancaster; Carson Robaidek, sr., WR, Bonduel; Quentin Redding, sr. WR/DB, Menomonee Falls.
Albert Romero, sr., RB, Onalaska; Preston Ruedinger, sr., WR, Oshkosh Lourdes; Tate Sauerwein, sr., RB/LB, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Tristan Schelvan, Sr., QB, Amherst; Ezra Stein, sr., QB/ILB/PK, Cambridge; Liam Stumpf, sr., QB/DB; Mineral Point; Quinn Taege, sr., DE/TE, Freedom; Zach Wallace, sr., RB, Burlington; Hudson Weber, sr., WR, Onalaska; Nathan Zawicki, sr., DE, Racine Lutheran; Ray Zuleger, sr., QB, Appleton Xavier.
Stories by Jon Masson (Wisconsin State Journal), Mark Stewart (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel), Mike Sherry (Appleton Post Crescent).
AP all-state team selected by a panel of statewide media.
