Badgers' QB recruit Myles Burkett headlines Associated Press All-State football team

Franklin senior quarterback Myles Burkett fashioned a storybook season that wrapped up with the Sabers winning the WIAA Division 1 state football championship.

On Thursday, the University of Wisconsin recruit added more accolades when he was named the first-team quarterback on The Associated Press All-State football team and The Associated Press state player of the year.

Burkett was a near-unanimous pick for player of the year from a pool of nominees that also included Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm, Whitefish Bay lineman Joe Brunner, Durand running back Simon Bauer and Colby running back/linebacker Brent Jeske. Brunner also has orally committed to UW.

The area was well-represented on the All-State team, which was selected by a panel of prep sports writers from around the state.

Hamm, a senior, was a unanimous first-team selection as a defensive end/outside linebacker and DeForest senior Tyler Ebel was a unanimous first-team pick as a punter.

Other area selections on the first team included Sun Prairie offensive lineman Evan Malcore, Waunakee tight end Andrew Keller, Madison Edgewood wide receiver Jackson Trudgeon, Monroe defensive end J.T. Seagreaves, Baraboo inside linebacker Luna Larson, and DeForest defensive back Logan Engeseth.

Seagreaves is a UW commit, while Trudgeon and Larson have committed to the Badgers as preferred walk-ons.

DeForest offensive lineman Evan Oberg, Mount Horeb/Barneveld defensive lineman Kian Preimesberger, Sun Prairie outside linebacker Addison Ostrenga, Monona Grove defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser and Middleton defensive back Cole Toennies were second-team selections.

Among high honorable-mention choices, area picks included Columbus running back Colton Brunell, Waunakee kicker and punter Aidan Driscoll, Waunakee defensive lineman Cayden Ellis, Waunakee defensive end/outside linebacker Kaden Hooker, Sun Prairie quarterback Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie running back Cortez LeGrant and Waunakee inside linebacker Thomas Raemisch.

Honorable-mention selections from the area included Middleton offensive lineman Jack Alexander, Verona inside linebacker Mason Armstrong, Marshall defensive back Bryce Frank, River Valley outside linebacker Zach Gloudeman, Middleton running back Elijah Gray, Sun Prairie tight end/inside linebacker Davis Hamilton, Madison Edgewood quarterback Joe Hartlieb and Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene.

La Crosse Aquinas coach Tom Lee was named coach of the year after guiding the Blugolds to an undefeated season and the WIAA Division 5 state title.

Lee was picked over a list of finalists that included Waunakee’s Pat Rice, Sun Prairie’s Brian Kaminski, Franklin’s Louis Brown, Reedsville’s Aaron Fredrick, Pewaukee’s Justin Friske, Colby’s Jim Hagen and Rice Lake’s Dan Hill.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR 

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

When you look at Myles Burkett’s body of work this past season, you have one of the best seasons ever for a Wisconsin high school quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Burkett completed 206 of 289 passes (71.3%) for 3,427 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Burkett’s yardage total is tied for the eighth-best in state history, according to records kept by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Myles Burkett mug 12-3

Burkett

His touchdowns are the 19th-best for a season.

There are no single-season records kept for completion percentage, but Burkett’s completion rate was higher than any of the signal callers who rank ahead of him on the single-season yardage list.

And he is the only one of the bunch who can boast of winning a state championship during his prolific season. Franklin defeated Sun Prairie 38-17 in the title game. 

“He’s very talented, but if we were to have a most improved player, he’d be one of the kids I’d mention, believe it or not just because he’s improved tremendously as a leader,” Franklin coach Louis Brown said.

“When he made the commitment to Wisconsin that told me a lot about him because a lot of kids might get that offer and then wait and see what else I get. The fact that he committed right away said a lot about the type of kid he is. He just kind of embraced this whole program.”

Burkett added another layer to his legacy with the AP player of the year award.

The honor, voted on by the statewide panel of prep sports writers, came on the heels of the Large School offensive player of the year award he received from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association last month and, of course, an undefeated season capped by the school’s first state championship since 2006.

Though Burkett is proud of his accomplishment on the field, he gains more satisfaction from how the team helped unify the community.

“This pandemic has been a struggle for all of us, but for our team to be that source of light and create a buzz around our city, I think that all of us will be true legends,” Burkett wrote in a text message.

“We said at the beginning of the year, what legacy would we leave at our school and this state, and I watched this team come out every day and stamp our legacy into the history books.”

COACH OF THE YEAR 

By Todd Sommerfeldt, La Crosse Tribune

A little more than five years after his Aquinas High School football team had to forfeit a game because it didn’t have enough healthy players, Tom Lee was celebrating a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium.

The ability to both build and navigate a path from one to the other made Lee the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year.

Lee took the Blugolds from that forfeit to West Salem on Sept. 23, 2016 to a 28-26 victory over Mayville in the WIAA Division 5 title game last month to complete the turnaround of a program that was in serious trouble.

Lee said a key to that turnaround was the message given to remaining and new players.

“We never practiced like we were small-time or falling apart,” Lee said. “We didn’t think of ourselves like that.

“We were like, ‘Here’s what it’s supposed to look like, and here’s how we’re going to do it. We met, we watched film, we taught the kids how to do things the right way. Our staff bought into it first, and that was important.”

Lee’s best season with the team he once played for resulted in a Coulee Conference championship -- it last won a conference title when it tied for the Mississippi Valley Conference crown in 2008 -- and 14-0 season.

The 1990 Aquinas graduate spent 17 seasons as an assistant coach for the Blugolds before taking over in 2013.

Aquinas posted losing records the first six seasons -- it was 3-24 from 2016-2018 -- before starting to turn the corner with a 7-4 record in 2019 as it qualified for the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Small classes and a roster of players that once numbered in the 20s expanded to the 40s and 50s before hitting the 70s this season.

Not bad for a school with an enrollment of about 300.

“We had some really good players during those (tough) years,” Lee said. “We just didn’t have enough of them.”

The Blugolds had plenty of them this season, and they were led primarily by quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, wide receiver Quinn Miskowski and linebacker Calvin Hargrove.

The Blugolds put together an offense that scored nearly 50 points per game and a defense that held half of its opponents to less than 10 points.

Putting together the entire package allowed Lee and his staff to show the players who stuck with them that the hard work can pay off.

“I can’t believe it; there’s no way,” Lee said on the field after the championship victory over Mayville. “I’m so happy for those boys.”

2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL- STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Myles Burkett, 6-2, 205, Sr., Franklin

COACH OF THE YEAR – Tom Lee, La Crosse Aquinas

x - unanimous selection

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

QB – Myles Burkett, 6-2, 205, Sr., Franklin

RB – x-Simon Bauer, 5-8, 175, Sr., Durand

RB – Alijah Maher-Parr, 5-9, 165, Sr., Arrowhead

RB – Blake Schraufnagel, 6-1, 180, Jr., Mayville

OL – Joe Brunner, 6-8, 315, Sr., Whitefish Bay

OL – Carson Hinzman, 6-4, 275, Sr., St. Croix Central

OL – Evan Malcore, 6-6, 270, Sr., Sun Prairie

OL – Joey Okla, 6-3, 295, Sr., Arrowhead

OL – x-Billy Schrauth, 6-6, 295, Sr., St. Mary’s Springs Academy

WR/TE – Andrew Keller, 6-6, 215, Sr., Waunakee

WR/TE – Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 185, Sr., Madison Edgewood

PK – Gavin Lahm, 6-2, 210, Sr., Kaukauna

ALL-PURPOSE – Robby Michael, 5-10, 160, Sr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian

ALL-PURPOSE – Zander Rockow, 6-1, 220, Jr., Eau Claire Regis

OFFENSE

SECOND TEAM

QB – Jackson Flottmeyer, 6-6, 216, Jr, La Crosse Aquinas

RB – Cole Berghorn, 6-1, 210, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger

RB – Brycen Cashin, 6-0, 180, Sr., Stevens Point Pacelli

RB – Max Grand, 5-9, 190, Sr., Ellsworth

OL – Ashton Beers, 6-6, 300, Sr., Slinger

OL – Evan Oberg, 6-4, 250, Sr., DeForest

OL – Alex Pethan, 6-2, 295, Sr., Oak Creek

OL – Will Schroeder, 6-1, 260, Sr., Appleton North

OL – Chad Schuster, 6-6, 285, Sr., Franklin

WR/TE – Keaton Arendt, 6-1, 190, Sr., Franklin

WR/TE – Sam Peiffer, 6-2, 185, Sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium

PK – Michael Karlen, 5-7, 165, Sr., Stanley-Boyd

ALL-PURPOSE – Reed Breckheimer, 6-0, 221, Sr., Hilbert

ALL-PURPOSE – Calvin Hargrove, 5-8, 160, Jr., La Crosse Aquinas

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL – Gabe Alyousef, 6-2, 275, Sr., Oak Creek

DL – Joe Brunner, 6-8, 315, Sr., Whitefish Bay

DL – Wes King, 6-5, 280, Sr., Appleton North

DE/OLB – x-Isaac Hamm, 6-5, 240, Sr., Sun Prairie

DE/OLB – J. T. Seagreaves, 6-6, 234, Sr., Monroe

ILB – Jack Baretz, 6-3, 218, Sr., Franklin

ILB – x-William Campbell, 6-2, 235, Sr., Kaukauna

ILB – Luna Larson, 6-2, 200, Sr., Baraboo

DB – x-Alex Belongia, 6-3, 190, Sr., Rice Lake

DB – Logan Engeseth, 6-2, 190, Sr., DeForest

DB – Daniel Martens, 5-11, 185, Sr., Franklin

PUNTER – x-Tyler Ebel, 6-5, 230, Sr., DeForest

DEFENSE

SECOND TEAM

DL – Eddie Loesch, 6-1, 230, Sr., River Falls

DL – Kian Preimesberger, 6-1, 235, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

DL – Mila Stephens, 6-0, 380, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

DE/OLB – Addison Ostrenga, 6-5, 225, Sr., Sun Prairie

DE/OLB – Andrew Jeske, 6-2, 200, Sr., Colby

ILB – Langston Lathan, 6-2, 235, Waukesha Catholic Memorial

ILB – Max Sheridan, 6-2, 190, Sr., Pewaukee

ILB – Owen Vogelsberg, 6-1, 210, Sr., Potosi-Cassville

DB – Hayden Konkol, 6-4, 180, Sr., Denmark

DB – Tyler Dahlhauser, 5-9, 175, Sr., Monona Grove

DB – Cole Toennies, 6-2, 180, Sr., Middleton

PUNTER – Jack Casey, 6-0, 180, Sr., Somerset

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION

Gage Boegli, RB, Sr., Brodhead/Juda

Colton Brunell, RB, So., Columbus

Colton Buttke, OL, Sr., Brodhead/Juda

Aidan Driscoll, PK/P, Sr., Waunakee

Brennen Dvorachek, QB/DB, Sr., Reedsville

Cayden Ellis, DL, Sr., Waunakee

Colin Girdaukas, WR, Sr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian

Mason Goettl, OL, Sr., Chippewa Falls

Luke Haertle, QB, Sr., Lake Country Lutheran

Sam Haeuser, ILB, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s

Kaden Hooker, DE/OLB, Sr., Waunakee

Charlie Jarvis, DB, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Brent Jeske, RB/LB, Sr., Colby

Nick Jorndt, ILB, Sr., Whitefish Bay

Jerry Kaminski, QB, Jr., Sun Prairie

Beau Kopp, QB/DE/P, Sr., Cuba City

Cortez LeGrant, RB, Jr., Sun Prairie

Logan Matthews, DB, Sr., Franklin

Chase Matthias, RB/ILB, So., Two Rivers

Quinn Miskowski, WR, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas

Reese Osgood, WR, Sr., Franklin

Martell Owens, DL, Sr., La Crosse Logan

Thomas Raemisch, ILB, Jr., Waunakee

Ben Rehl, DE/OLB, Sr., Mukwonago

Kenny Satori, ILB, Sr., Denmark

Jake Young, OL, Sr., Mukwonago

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Alexander, OL, Sr., Middleton; Mason Armstrong, ILB, Jr., Verona; Ben Benes, OL, Sr., Maple Northwestern; Boston Brindley, DB, Jr., La Crosse Central; Michael Bunyan, TE/DE, Sr., Port Washington; Cody Cotton, RB, Sr., Union Grove; Tony Cummings, ILB, Sr., Hurley; Cole Ebert, FB/DL, Sr., Reedsville.

Riley Fischer, LB jr., Mukwonago; Bryce Frank, DB, Sr., Marshall; Trevor Garske, QB, Sr., Mosinee; Matt Getgen, RB, Sr., Wisconsin Dells; Zach Gloudeman, OLB, Sr., River Valley; Elijah Gray, RB, Sr., Middleton; Davis Hamilton, TE/ILB, Sr., Sun Prairie; Nolan Harris, ILB, Sr., Mosinee; Joe Hartlieb, QB, Sr., Madison Edgewood; Keagan Henschel, DE, Sr., Fond du Lac.

 Reid Jamerson, DE, sr., Whitefish Bay; Jack Janke, DB, Sr., Ellsworth; Ethan John, TE, Sr., Oak Creek; Quentin Keene, QB, Sr., Waunakee; Luke Kokat, TE, Sr., Union Grove; Nate Kollath, QB, Jr., Sussex Hamilton; Westen Liebzeit, HB/DB, Sr., Reedsville; Cal Martine, RB, Sr., Appleton North; Vitto Massa, QB, Sr., River Falls; CJ McConkey, LB, Sr., West Salem; Max McGuire, OL, Sr., Darlington; Braeden Ott, RB, Sr., Nicolet; Sam Paar, LB, Sr., Oak Creek

Owen Pawlikowski, WR, Sr., Kimberly; Brady Potaczek, WR, Sr., Stanley-Boyd; Derek Ransanici, DB, Sr., Hurley; Gilbert Rodriguez, DE, Sr., Oak Creek; Matthew Schecklman, QB, Sr., Appleton North; Austin Schlies, OLB, Sr., Maple Northwestern; Davontre Smith, RB-LB, Sr., Menasha; Cole Trimborn, WR-DB, Sr., Nicolet; Evan Tyler, OLB, Sr., Hudson; Isaac Vanden Bush, RB, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Casey Verhagen, WR/DB, Sr., Kohler/Lutheran/Christian; Ben Wesolowski, QB, Sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Tanner Zepczyk, OL, Sr., River Falls.

The Wisconsin State Journal's Jon Masson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Mark Stewart and the La Crosse Tribune's Todd Sommerfeldt contributed to this report about the AP All-State football team, which was selected by a statewide panel of sports writers. 

Tags

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up Thursday's Badgers loss to the U.S. Under-18 Team

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

