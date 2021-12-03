Badgers' QB recruit Myles Burkett headlines Associated Press All-State football team

Franklin senior quarterback Myles Burkett fashioned a storybook season that wrapped up with the Sabers winning the WIAA Division 1 state football championship.
On Thursday, the University of Wisconsin recruit added more accolades when he was named the first-team quarterback on The Associated Press All-State football team and The Associated Press state player of the year.
Burkett was a near-unanimous pick for player of the year from a pool of nominees that also included Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm, Whitefish Bay lineman Joe Brunner, Durand running back Simon Bauer and Colby running back/linebacker Brent Jeske. Brunner also has orally committed to UW.
The area was well-represented on the All-State team, which was selected by a panel of prep sports writers from around the state.
Hamm, a senior, was a unanimous first-team selection as a defensive end/outside linebacker and DeForest senior Tyler Ebel was a unanimous first-team pick as a punter.
Other area selections on the first team included Sun Prairie offensive lineman Evan Malcore, Waunakee tight end Andrew Keller, Madison Edgewood wide receiver Jackson Trudgeon, Monroe defensive end J.T. Seagreaves, Baraboo inside linebacker Luna Larson, and DeForest defensive back Logan Engeseth.
Seagreaves is a UW commit, while Trudgeon and Larson have committed to the Badgers as preferred walk-ons.
DeForest offensive lineman Evan Oberg, Mount Horeb/Barneveld defensive lineman Kian Preimesberger, Sun Prairie outside linebacker Addison Ostrenga, Monona Grove defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser and Middleton defensive back Cole Toennies were second-team selections.
Among high honorable-mention choices, area picks included Columbus running back Colton Brunell, Waunakee kicker and punter Aidan Driscoll, Waunakee defensive lineman Cayden Ellis, Waunakee defensive end/outside linebacker Kaden Hooker, Sun Prairie quarterback Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie running back Cortez LeGrant and Waunakee inside linebacker Thomas Raemisch.
Honorable-mention selections from the area included Middleton offensive lineman Jack Alexander, Verona inside linebacker Mason Armstrong, Marshall defensive back Bryce Frank, River Valley outside linebacker Zach Gloudeman, Middleton running back Elijah Gray, Sun Prairie tight end/inside linebacker Davis Hamilton, Madison Edgewood quarterback Joe Hartlieb and Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene.
La Crosse Aquinas coach Tom Lee was named coach of the year after guiding the Blugolds to an undefeated season and the WIAA Division 5 state title.
Lee was picked over a list of finalists that included Waunakee’s Pat Rice, Sun Prairie’s Brian Kaminski, Franklin’s Louis Brown, Reedsville’s Aaron Fredrick, Pewaukee’s Justin Friske, Colby’s Jim Hagen and Rice Lake’s Dan Hill.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
When you look at Myles Burkett’s body of work this past season, you have one of the best seasons ever for a Wisconsin high school quarterback.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Burkett completed 206 of 289 passes (71.3%) for 3,427 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Burkett’s yardage total is tied for the eighth-best in state history, according to records kept by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
His touchdowns are the 19th-best for a season.
There are no single-season records kept for completion percentage, but Burkett’s completion rate was higher than any of the signal callers who rank ahead of him on the single-season yardage list.
And he is the only one of the bunch who can boast of winning a state championship during his prolific season. Franklin defeated Sun Prairie 38-17 in the title game.
“He’s very talented, but if we were to have a most improved player, he’d be one of the kids I’d mention, believe it or not just because he’s improved tremendously as a leader,” Franklin coach Louis Brown said.
“When he made the commitment to Wisconsin that told me a lot about him because a lot of kids might get that offer and then wait and see what else I get. The fact that he committed right away said a lot about the type of kid he is. He just kind of embraced this whole program.”
Burkett added another layer to his legacy with the AP player of the year award.
The honor, voted on by the statewide panel of prep sports writers, came on the heels of the Large School offensive player of the year award he received from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association last month and, of course, an undefeated season capped by the school’s first state championship since 2006.
Though Burkett is proud of his accomplishment on the field, he gains more satisfaction from how the team helped unify the community.
“This pandemic has been a struggle for all of us, but for our team to be that source of light and create a buzz around our city, I think that all of us will be true legends,” Burkett wrote in a text message.
“We said at the beginning of the year, what legacy would we leave at our school and this state, and I watched this team come out every day and stamp our legacy into the history books.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
By Todd Sommerfeldt, La Crosse Tribune
A little more than five years after his Aquinas High School football team had to forfeit a game because it didn’t have enough healthy players, Tom Lee was celebrating a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium.
The ability to both build and navigate a path from one to the other made Lee the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year.
Lee took the Blugolds from that forfeit to West Salem on Sept. 23, 2016 to a 28-26 victory over Mayville in the WIAA Division 5 title game last month to complete the turnaround of a program that was in serious trouble.
Lee said a key to that turnaround was the message given to remaining and new players.
“We never practiced like we were small-time or falling apart,” Lee said. “We didn’t think of ourselves like that.
“We were like, ‘Here’s what it’s supposed to look like, and here’s how we’re going to do it. We met, we watched film, we taught the kids how to do things the right way. Our staff bought into it first, and that was important.”
Lee’s best season with the team he once played for resulted in a Coulee Conference championship -- it last won a conference title when it tied for the Mississippi Valley Conference crown in 2008 -- and 14-0 season.
The 1990 Aquinas graduate spent 17 seasons as an assistant coach for the Blugolds before taking over in 2013.
Aquinas posted losing records the first six seasons -- it was 3-24 from 2016-2018 -- before starting to turn the corner with a 7-4 record in 2019 as it qualified for the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Small classes and a roster of players that once numbered in the 20s expanded to the 40s and 50s before hitting the 70s this season.
Not bad for a school with an enrollment of about 300.
“We had some really good players during those (tough) years,” Lee said. “We just didn’t have enough of them.”
The Blugolds had plenty of them this season, and they were led primarily by quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, wide receiver Quinn Miskowski and linebacker Calvin Hargrove.
The Blugolds put together an offense that scored nearly 50 points per game and a defense that held half of its opponents to less than 10 points.
Putting together the entire package allowed Lee and his staff to show the players who stuck with them that the hard work can pay off.
“I can’t believe it; there’s no way,” Lee said on the field after the championship victory over Mayville. “I’m so happy for those boys.”
2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL- STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Myles Burkett, 6-2, 205, Sr., Franklin
COACH OF THE YEAR – Tom Lee, La Crosse Aquinas
x - unanimous selection
OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
QB – Myles Burkett, 6-2, 205, Sr., Franklin
RB – x-Simon Bauer, 5-8, 175, Sr., Durand
RB – Alijah Maher-Parr, 5-9, 165, Sr., Arrowhead
RB – Blake Schraufnagel, 6-1, 180, Jr., Mayville
OL – Joe Brunner, 6-8, 315, Sr., Whitefish Bay
OL – Carson Hinzman, 6-4, 275, Sr., St. Croix Central
OL – Evan Malcore, 6-6, 270, Sr., Sun Prairie
OL – Joey Okla, 6-3, 295, Sr., Arrowhead
OL – x-Billy Schrauth, 6-6, 295, Sr., St. Mary’s Springs Academy
WR/TE – Andrew Keller, 6-6, 215, Sr., Waunakee
WR/TE – Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 185, Sr., Madison Edgewood
PK – Gavin Lahm, 6-2, 210, Sr., Kaukauna
ALL-PURPOSE – Robby Michael, 5-10, 160, Sr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian
ALL-PURPOSE – Zander Rockow, 6-1, 220, Jr., Eau Claire Regis
OFFENSE
SECOND TEAM
QB – Jackson Flottmeyer, 6-6, 216, Jr, La Crosse Aquinas
RB – Cole Berghorn, 6-1, 210, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger
RB – Brycen Cashin, 6-0, 180, Sr., Stevens Point Pacelli
RB – Max Grand, 5-9, 190, Sr., Ellsworth
OL – Ashton Beers, 6-6, 300, Sr., Slinger
OL – Evan Oberg, 6-4, 250, Sr., DeForest
OL – Alex Pethan, 6-2, 295, Sr., Oak Creek
OL – Will Schroeder, 6-1, 260, Sr., Appleton North
OL – Chad Schuster, 6-6, 285, Sr., Franklin
WR/TE – Keaton Arendt, 6-1, 190, Sr., Franklin
WR/TE – Sam Peiffer, 6-2, 185, Sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium
PK – Michael Karlen, 5-7, 165, Sr., Stanley-Boyd
ALL-PURPOSE – Reed Breckheimer, 6-0, 221, Sr., Hilbert
ALL-PURPOSE – Calvin Hargrove, 5-8, 160, Jr., La Crosse Aquinas
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
DL – Gabe Alyousef, 6-2, 275, Sr., Oak Creek
DL – Joe Brunner, 6-8, 315, Sr., Whitefish Bay
DL – Wes King, 6-5, 280, Sr., Appleton North
DE/OLB – x-Isaac Hamm, 6-5, 240, Sr., Sun Prairie
DE/OLB – J. T. Seagreaves, 6-6, 234, Sr., Monroe
ILB – Jack Baretz, 6-3, 218, Sr., Franklin
ILB – x-William Campbell, 6-2, 235, Sr., Kaukauna
ILB – Luna Larson, 6-2, 200, Sr., Baraboo
DB – x-Alex Belongia, 6-3, 190, Sr., Rice Lake
DB – Logan Engeseth, 6-2, 190, Sr., DeForest
DB – Daniel Martens, 5-11, 185, Sr., Franklin
PUNTER – x-Tyler Ebel, 6-5, 230, Sr., DeForest
DEFENSE
SECOND TEAM
DL – Eddie Loesch, 6-1, 230, Sr., River Falls
DL – Kian Preimesberger, 6-1, 235, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld
DL – Mila Stephens, 6-0, 380, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
DE/OLB – Addison Ostrenga, 6-5, 225, Sr., Sun Prairie
DE/OLB – Andrew Jeske, 6-2, 200, Sr., Colby
ILB – Langston Lathan, 6-2, 235, Waukesha Catholic Memorial
ILB – Max Sheridan, 6-2, 190, Sr., Pewaukee
ILB – Owen Vogelsberg, 6-1, 210, Sr., Potosi-Cassville
DB – Hayden Konkol, 6-4, 180, Sr., Denmark
DB – Tyler Dahlhauser, 5-9, 175, Sr., Monona Grove
DB – Cole Toennies, 6-2, 180, Sr., Middleton
PUNTER – Jack Casey, 6-0, 180, Sr., Somerset
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
Gage Boegli, RB, Sr., Brodhead/Juda
Colton Brunell, RB, So., Columbus
Colton Buttke, OL, Sr., Brodhead/Juda
Aidan Driscoll, PK/P, Sr., Waunakee
Brennen Dvorachek, QB/DB, Sr., Reedsville
Cayden Ellis, DL, Sr., Waunakee
Colin Girdaukas, WR, Sr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian
Mason Goettl, OL, Sr., Chippewa Falls
Luke Haertle, QB, Sr., Lake Country Lutheran
Sam Haeuser, ILB, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
Kaden Hooker, DE/OLB, Sr., Waunakee
Charlie Jarvis, DB, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Brent Jeske, RB/LB, Sr., Colby
Nick Jorndt, ILB, Sr., Whitefish Bay
Jerry Kaminski, QB, Jr., Sun Prairie
Beau Kopp, QB/DE/P, Sr., Cuba City
Cortez LeGrant, RB, Jr., Sun Prairie
Logan Matthews, DB, Sr., Franklin
Chase Matthias, RB/ILB, So., Two Rivers
Quinn Miskowski, WR, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas
Reese Osgood, WR, Sr., Franklin
Martell Owens, DL, Sr., La Crosse Logan
Thomas Raemisch, ILB, Jr., Waunakee
Ben Rehl, DE/OLB, Sr., Mukwonago
Kenny Satori, ILB, Sr., Denmark
Jake Young, OL, Sr., Mukwonago
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Alexander, OL, Sr., Middleton; Mason Armstrong, ILB, Jr., Verona; Ben Benes, OL, Sr., Maple Northwestern; Boston Brindley, DB, Jr., La Crosse Central; Michael Bunyan, TE/DE, Sr., Port Washington; Cody Cotton, RB, Sr., Union Grove; Tony Cummings, ILB, Sr., Hurley; Cole Ebert, FB/DL, Sr., Reedsville.
Riley Fischer, LB jr., Mukwonago; Bryce Frank, DB, Sr., Marshall; Trevor Garske, QB, Sr., Mosinee; Matt Getgen, RB, Sr., Wisconsin Dells; Zach Gloudeman, OLB, Sr., River Valley; Elijah Gray, RB, Sr., Middleton; Davis Hamilton, TE/ILB, Sr., Sun Prairie; Nolan Harris, ILB, Sr., Mosinee; Joe Hartlieb, QB, Sr., Madison Edgewood; Keagan Henschel, DE, Sr., Fond du Lac.
Reid Jamerson, DE, sr., Whitefish Bay; Jack Janke, DB, Sr., Ellsworth; Ethan John, TE, Sr., Oak Creek; Quentin Keene, QB, Sr., Waunakee; Luke Kokat, TE, Sr., Union Grove; Nate Kollath, QB, Jr., Sussex Hamilton; Westen Liebzeit, HB/DB, Sr., Reedsville; Cal Martine, RB, Sr., Appleton North; Vitto Massa, QB, Sr., River Falls; CJ McConkey, LB, Sr., West Salem; Max McGuire, OL, Sr., Darlington; Braeden Ott, RB, Sr., Nicolet; Sam Paar, LB, Sr., Oak Creek
Owen Pawlikowski, WR, Sr., Kimberly; Brady Potaczek, WR, Sr., Stanley-Boyd; Derek Ransanici, DB, Sr., Hurley; Gilbert Rodriguez, DE, Sr., Oak Creek; Matthew Schecklman, QB, Sr., Appleton North; Austin Schlies, OLB, Sr., Maple Northwestern; Davontre Smith, RB-LB, Sr., Menasha; Cole Trimborn, WR-DB, Sr., Nicolet; Evan Tyler, OLB, Sr., Hudson; Isaac Vanden Bush, RB, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Casey Verhagen, WR/DB, Sr., Kohler/Lutheran/Christian; Ben Wesolowski, QB, Sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Tanner Zepczyk, OL, Sr., River Falls.
The Wisconsin State Journal's Jon Masson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Mark Stewart and the La Crosse Tribune's Todd Sommerfeldt contributed to this report about the AP All-State football team, which was selected by a statewide panel of sports writers.
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).