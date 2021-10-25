 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon earns All-City football honor
0 Comments
alert

Badgers' preferred walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon earns All-City football honor

  • 0
Monroe-vs-Madison-Edgewood-Wisconsin-high-school-football-10-I4R_0068-10152021203859

Madison Edgewood's Joe Hartlieb drops back to pass, as Monroe takes on Madison Edgewood in Wisconsin boys high school football on Friday, Oct. 15 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison

 Greg Dixon

Madison Edgewood senior Jackson Trudgeon was named the Madison All-City back of the year and the Crusaders’ Jesse Norris was selected as coach of the year when the All-City football team was announced Monday. 

Madison West’s Brandon Jones was the lineman of the year.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

The team was selected by the coaches at Edgewood, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West.

Trudgeon was on the All-City team as a receiver and defensive back. Trudgeon has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.

Jones was picked as one of the offensive linemen.

Norris led Edgewood to an undefeated regular season. The Crusaders remain active in postseason play.

MADISON ALL-CITY FOOTBALL TEAM

OFFENSE

Offensive linemen – Martius Bautista, Madison Edgewood; Tim Nichols, Madison East; Nick Miller, Madison La Follette; Mathias Timmerman, Madison Memorial; Brandon Jones, Madison West.

Receivers – Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood; Cam Fane, Edgewood; Mike Fadele, East; K’Shawn Gibbs, La Follette; Devion Fountain, Memorial.

Running backs – Antonio Thomas, Memorial; Jaitaun Warfield, West.

Quarterbacks – Joe Hartlieb, Edgewood; Kamarion James-Ragland, La Follette.

DEFENSE

Defensive linemen – Carson Hughes, Edgewood; Quinton Lomack Jr., La Follette; Carter Borcherding, La Follette; Cole Hendrickson, Memorial.

Linebackers – Chase Koch, Edgewood; Andrew Budzinski, Edgewood; Nayshawn Washington, East; Jackson Mankowski, La Follette; Tyler Piotrowski, Memorial; Jakobe Godbolt, Memorial; Marcus Gordon, West.

Defensive backs – Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood; Austin Welsch, East; Devontae Smith, La Follette.

Kicker – Sam Klestinski, Edgewood.

Punter – Armando Lopez-Darden, Memorial.

Knobby Kelliher Spirit of the Game Award – Isaac Thelen, Edgewood; Mohammed Aljaborri, East; Tony Hazley, La Follette; Caden Feinstein, Memorial; Brandon Williams, West.

Lineman of the year – Brandon Jones, West.

Back of the year – Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood.

Coach of the year – Jesse Norris.

Best competitive record – Edgewood 9-0.

All-City champion – La Follette 3-0.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics