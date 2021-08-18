Badgers' commit J.T. Seagreaves' versatility keys Cheesemakers

Seagreaves, who was the Rock Valley Large defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive end and receiver last spring, said he was recruited by the Badgers as a tight end — a position he only has occasionally played for the Cheesemakers.

“I know everybody dreams of playing at that level and having that opportunity,” said Seagreaves, who is interested in studying engineering. “But it really was a shock to me at first. Then, kind of getting to know everybody, I was like, ‘This is where I want to be.’”

This fall playing football in the realigned Rock Valley Conference, he’s expected for the first time to line up at right halfback in the Delaware Wing-T offense Golembiewski uses, while again playing defensive end.

“There are some things that he can do that other kids can’t do, with his height, his speed and his length,” Golembiewski said. “It goes without saying in basketball, track and football and all his activities, he has those things. Some people have that, but they don’t have the other component — the will to win, the will to show up, the sacrifice — the different things that go along with football.