Badgers' commit Braelon Allen earns AP state football player of year honor for WIAA's alternate fall season this spring

He finished tied for the state lead in touchdowns (21) with teammate and first-team all-state quarterback Kyle Walljasper. He also was third in the state in rushing yards (1,047) and averaged 14.7 yards a carry.

At defensive back, he totaled 57 tackles with five tackles for loss.

But Allen said he also played other positions on offense and defense during his career.

“Since I started playing both ways, that’s really something I tried to do is to play anywhere I was needed,” Allen said. “Last year, I went from quarterback and corner to receiver and safety. Then this year to running back and safety/linebacker/hybrid. This year I wanted to do a lot on the defensive side of the ball and that’s definitely something I pride myself in, just trying to be available whenever.”

Other unanimous selections included Hamm, Dotzler, Keller, Kimberly running back Caleb Frazer and Menasha receiver Luke Maurer.

Jorgensen unanimous pick as coach of the year

Fond du Lac’s Steven Jorgensen was elated to be named coach of the year but not because it was a personal honor.

He knows that the award is representative of his entire coaching staff and the team in general.