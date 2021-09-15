Badgers' commit Barrett Nelson keeps the family business rolling

“I’m not a big guy for doing all the stats and figuring out the conference and schedules,” Nelson said. “I just want to win the next game and the one after that.”

Becker said Nelson early on had a frame that indicated he might be suited for playing defensive line or tight end.

“Over the last two years, through a lot of commitment and dedication to eating right and strength and conditioning, he’s really filled out that frame to where he is more of the offensive line mindset and body type,” Becker said. “And, of course, watching his brother compete at the next level with the Badgers certainly helps because it helped him understand what it is going to take and what to do. And it helps him build a relationship with coach (Joe) Rudolph (UW’s run-game coordinator-offensive line coach) and to know what to expect when he transitions to that next level at Wisconsin.”

It didn’t surprise Becker that UW, with its offensive line tradition among its players and coaching staff, was Nelson’s choice for college football.