Badger Small high school football favorite, contenders and things to watch

Badger Small Conference

Who’s in it: DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Portage, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton.

Favorite: DeForest. In this season’s football realignment, coach Aaron Mack’s Norskies move from the Badger Large to the Badger Small. DeForest was 9-2 overall, including 6-1 and second in the Badger Large last season. Despite key graduation losses (including Evan Oberg, Cole Thennes and Max Weisbrod), the Norskies have significant offensive talent scheduled to return in senior quarterback Mason Keyes (son of former University of Wisconsin standout Bud Keyes), senior running back Cale Drinka and senior receiver Brody Hartig. DeForest faces huge challenges right away, opening with two strong nonconference opponents, Waunakee and Kimberly.

Contenders: Fort Atkinson, Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Fort Atkinson and Mount Horeb/Barneveld tied for the Badger Small title last year with 6-1 league marks. Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s defense is led by first-team all-conference linebacker Elijah Krantz. The Vikings’ offense will look to retool after the graduations of conference offensive lineman of the year Kian Preimesberger and all-conference receiver Wyatt Denu. Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said: “We were arguably one of the youngest teams in the conference last year, and we will arguably be one of the youngest again this year. With young teams you may need to overcome some adversity early in the year while they develop the varsity mentality.”

Things to watch: Monona Grove (6-4 overall, 4-3 Badger Small) finished fourth in league play in 2021 and Silver Eagles coach Brandon Beckwith said his team’s biggest challenge “is re-establishing the expectations and standards of Monona Grove football from prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic.” Monona Grove senior Cuinn Larsh is a top kicking prospect, ranked as the state’s No. 1 kicker by WisSports.net. … Stoughton was hampered by injuries during last year's 3-6 season. Senior lineman Griffin Empey leads the way. Stoughton’s Collins Field has been under renovation, including installation of a turf field, and the coach Jason Becker’s Vikings have four road games scheduled to begin the season. … Sauk Prairie was winless in 2021. The Eagles start with nonconference games against familiar area foes Baraboo and Reedsburg, who are in the Mississippi Valley Conference this year.