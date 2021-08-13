 Skip to main content
Badger Small football preview: 3 things you need to know this season
The Badger conferences have been restructured, with new teams squaring off for the 2021 season.

With changes comes questions, and with changes comes things to know — like who appears to be the Badger Small Conference favorite, and what can be expected from a certain future Wisconsin Badger.

Here's what to know about the Badger Small before the season begins:

T-Birds primed to rule the roost

With just three playoff appearances in the previous 15 seasons entering last year, Baraboo was one of the biggest area surprises last fall. The Thunderbirds went 7-2, including 6-0 against Badger Conference teams, and earned the program’s third-ever playoff victory with a 43-6 win over Tomah in a WIAA Division 2 opening-round game. Baraboo had plenty of graduation losses, most notably the loss of four starters along the offensive line, but the cupboard isn’t bare for coach Steve Turkington. Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State inside linebacker and NCAA Division I recruit Luna Larson is back to anchor the defense and also run the offense as one of the area’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. Also back are receiver Riley Weyh and running back/defensive back Kane Mahoney.

Perennial title contenders DeForest and Waunakee now are in the Badger Large. That opens the door for teams such as Baraboo in the Badger Small, which also includes Fort Atkinson (with its largest senior class since 2017, according to coach Nick Nelson), Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton and Monona Grove, which will be led on defense by all-state safety Tyler Dahlhauser, linebacker Brooks Goff and defensive back Grant Dahlhauser.

Nelson returns to bolster Vikings up front

Offensive and defensive lineman Barrett Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, returns to Stoughton after playing at Fall River/Rio last fall, according to Stoughton coach Jason Becker. Nelson's brother, Jack, is a former Stoughton standout who’s now at UW and his father, Todd, also played on the offensive line for the Badgers.

Becker, whose team has 32 seniors, said the combination of seniors Nelson, Gabe Rousseau (a Minnesota State-Mankato commit) and Ryan Lamers and junior Griffin Empey will help form an offensive line that’s “the largest and most experienced Stoughton football has had in a very long time, if not ever.” The Vikings will hope that line can pave the way for running back Darrick Hill as they try to battle for the league title following a 5-2 alternate fall season, which included four double-digit victories.

New coaches aim for playoff returns

Just two years ago, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie both reached the postseason, including the first playoff berth since 2007 for the Eagles. The Sauk County rivals didn’t have as much success last fall, however, as Reedsburg finished 2-5 and Sauk Prairie was 0-8.

New coaches are in charge as Calvin Zenz takes the reins for the Beavers, while Randy Wallace is commanding the Eagles. Zenz, who had been Columbus’ coach since 2017, made quite the turnaround in his four seasons with the Cardinals. After going a combined 3-15 in his first two seasons, Columbus returned to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus in 2019 before going 5-1 in the alternate fall season. Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich had served as interim co-coaches in the 2020 fall season. Meanwhile at Sauk Prairie, Wallace served as an assistant offensive and defensive line coach under former head coach Clay Iverson, who helped lead the Eagles back to the playoffs in 2019 after a 12-year hiatus. Wallace also has spent eight years as the president of Sauk Prairie Youth Football.

 

