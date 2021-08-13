Badger Small football preview: 3 things you need to know this season

The Badger conferences have been restructured, with new teams squaring off for the 2021 season.
With changes comes questions, and with changes comes things to know — like who appears to be the Badger Small Conference favorite, and what can be expected from a certain future Wisconsin Badger.
Here's what to know about the Badger Small before the season begins:
T-Birds primed to rule the roost
With just three playoff appearances in the previous 15 seasons entering last year, Baraboo was one of the biggest area surprises last fall. The Thunderbirds went 7-2, including 6-0 against Badger Conference teams, and earned the program’s third-ever playoff victory with a 43-6 win over Tomah in a WIAA Division 2 opening-round game. Baraboo had plenty of graduation losses, most notably the loss of four starters along the offensive line, but the cupboard isn’t bare for coach Steve Turkington. Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State inside linebacker and NCAA Division I recruit Luna Larson is back to anchor the defense and also run the offense as one of the area’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. Also back are receiver Riley Weyh and running back/defensive back Kane Mahoney.
Perennial title contenders DeForest and Waunakee now are in the Badger Large. That opens the door for teams such as Baraboo in the Badger Small, which also includes Fort Atkinson (with its largest senior class since 2017, according to coach Nick Nelson), Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton and Monona Grove, which will be led on defense by all-state safety Tyler Dahlhauser, linebacker Brooks Goff and defensive back Grant Dahlhauser.
Nelson returns to bolster Vikings up front
Offensive and defensive lineman Barrett Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, returns to Stoughton after playing at Fall River/Rio last fall, according to Stoughton coach Jason Becker. Nelson's brother, Jack, is a former Stoughton standout who’s now at UW and his father, Todd, also played on the offensive line for the Badgers.
Becker, whose team has 32 seniors, said the combination of seniors Nelson, Gabe Rousseau (a Minnesota State-Mankato commit) and Ryan Lamers and junior Griffin Empey will help form an offensive line that’s “the largest and most experienced Stoughton football has had in a very long time, if not ever.” The Vikings will hope that line can pave the way for running back Darrick Hill as they try to battle for the league title following a 5-2 alternate fall season, which included four double-digit victories.
New coaches aim for playoff returns
Just two years ago, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie both reached the postseason, including the first playoff berth since 2007 for the Eagles. The Sauk County rivals didn’t have as much success last fall, however, as Reedsburg finished 2-5 and Sauk Prairie was 0-8.
New coaches are in charge as Calvin Zenz takes the reins for the Beavers, while Randy Wallace is commanding the Eagles. Zenz, who had been Columbus’ coach since 2017, made quite the turnaround in his four seasons with the Cardinals. After going a combined 3-15 in his first two seasons, Columbus returned to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus in 2019 before going 5-1 in the alternate fall season. Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich had served as interim co-coaches in the 2020 fall season. Meanwhile at Sauk Prairie, Wallace served as an assistant offensive and defensive line coach under former head coach Clay Iverson, who helped lead the Eagles back to the playoffs in 2019 after a 12-year hiatus. Wallace also has spent eight years as the president of Sauk Prairie Youth Football.
Badger Small football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Luna Larson, sr., QB/LB, Baraboo
Larson had his hands all over the Thunderbirds’ resurgence last fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound Larson totaled a team-high 77 tackles (32 solo), four tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles to earn WFCA Large Schools All-State honors. He also was a second-team selection as an all-purpose player on The Associated Press 2020 All-State team (for the fall season). The NCAA Division I recruit rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, while passing for 785 more and eight more scores.
Drew Evans, sr., OL/DL, Fort Atkinson
The 6-6, 250-pound Evans will be a key lineman for Fort Atkinson, including on offense, where he’ll be leading the way for senior running back Alec Courtier. Fort Atkinson coach Nick Nelson likes Evans’ work ethic and what he brings to the team, saying: “You can’t help notice him when he’s playing.”
Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., WR/DB, Monona Grove
Dahlhauser was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the AP All-State team for the alternate season in the spring. He also was a WFCA All-Region selection last spring at defensive back. The 5-9, 175-pound Dahlhauser had a team-high 59 tackles, including 44 solo takedowns, and totaled six tackles for loss, four sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. Offensively, he caught 18 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns.
Tyler Buechner, jr., RB, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld
Buechner had a breakout sophomore campaign during the alternate fall season and Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld expects Buechner to be a threat on offense due to his speed, quickness and vision. He rushed for 277 yards and three scores over four games.
Ethan Bleich, sr., RB/LB, Portage
The 5-foot-8 Bleich is a punishing back who rushed for 265 yards and six touchdowns on 48 carries in three games last season. The strong start (88.3 yards per game, 5.5 yards per attempt) was cut short by a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but he’s scheduled to return this season.
Bryant Yanke, sr., QB, Reedsburg
Yanke, a dual-threat quarterback, accounted for almost 1,000 total yards of offense in his first year under center for the Beavers, including a team-high 404 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 128 attempts. He also threw for 526 yards and four more scores and could be more of a passing threat this fall with his top three receiving threats also back.
Damien Wright-Rodriguez Jr., sr., QB, Sauk Prairie
Wright-Rodriguez Jr. showed promise during the Eagles’ winless season last fall. The 6-2, 165-pound dual-threat signal-caller threw for 440 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was a running threat, adding 250 yards rushing in his first year as starter.
Barrett Nelson, sr., OL/DL, Stoughton
After transferring to Fall River/Rio last year, Nelson is back with the Vikings this fall, according to Stoughton coach Jason Becker. Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, had a stellar junior season, earning first-team All-Trailways Conference honors as an offensive and defensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder adds plenty of size up front to an already deep line that includes Gabe Rousseau, who’s orally committed to Minnesota State-Mankato.
Darrick Hill, sr., RB, Stoughton
Hill, a 5-9, 185-pound running back, led the Vikings’ three-headed rushing attack with 638 yards and six touchdowns (6 yards per carry, 91.1 yards per game) in seven games in the spring season. The All-Region selection likely will be counted on heavily this fall after the loss of fellow leading rushers Jonah O’Connor and Brooks Empey to graduation.
John Harman, sr., LB, Stoughton
A WFCA All-Region selection this past spring, Harman wreaked havoc on opposing offenses from the Vikings’ linebacking corps. The 6-foot, 195-pound Harman racked up a team-high 11 sacks and had 18 tackles for loss and 72 tackles, including 53 solo takedowns. Harman also tallied a forced fumble, three blocked kicks and four passes defended in just seven games.