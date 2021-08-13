Badger Small football preview: 3 things you need to know this season

Nelson returns to bolster Vikings up front

Offensive and defensive lineman Barrett Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, returns to Stoughton after playing at Fall River/Rio last fall, according to Stoughton coach Jason Becker. Nelson's brother, Jack, is a former Stoughton standout who’s now at UW and his father, Todd, also played on the offensive line for the Badgers.

Becker, whose team has 32 seniors, said the combination of seniors Nelson, Gabe Rousseau (a Minnesota State-Mankato commit) and Ryan Lamers and junior Griffin Empey will help form an offensive line that’s “the largest and most experienced Stoughton football has had in a very long time, if not ever.” The Vikings will hope that line can pave the way for running back Darrick Hill as they try to battle for the league title following a 5-2 alternate fall season, which included four double-digit victories.

New coaches aim for playoff returns

Just two years ago, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie both reached the postseason, including the first playoff berth since 2007 for the Eagles. The Sauk County rivals didn’t have as much success last fall, however, as Reedsburg finished 2-5 and Sauk Prairie was 0-8.