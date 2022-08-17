 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Badger Large high school football favorite, contenders and things to watch

  • 0
Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie East

Jerry Kaminski (1) will lead Sun Prairie East into its inaugural season. In this Nov. 19, 2021 photo, he fends off Franklin's Jack Baretz during the WIAA Division 1 football state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Badger Large Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorite: Waunakee. Perennial power Waunakee, under coach Pat Rice’s direction, won the league crown and finished 14-0 last season, capping the season with a 33-21 victory over Mequon Homestead in the WIAA Division 2 state championship. The Warriors have won 20 consecutive games, after a 6-0 mark in the alternate season in the spring of 2021. They open with a tough nonconference game Aug. 19 against rival DeForest (now in the Badger Small). Key players graduated (including Quentin Keene, Andrew Keller, Kaden Hooker and Ben Farnsworth), but the Warriors always seem to have a strong foundation in all three phases. Gus Allen and Ian Phebus were first-team all-conference offensive lineman last year as juniors and lineman Cayden Ellis, linebacker Tommy Raemisch and defensive back Shea DuCharme were first-team all-conference defensive selections as juniors.

People are also reading…

Contenders: Sun Prairie East, Milton. Sun Prairie, led by coach Brian Kaminski, won the Big Eight Conference last season and advanced to the Division 1 title game, falling to Franklin 38-17. A significant number of quality players graduated (including Isaac Hamm, Addison Ostrenga, Davis Hamilton and Evan Malcore) and there will be a talent divide due to Sun Prairie splitting into two high schools (East and West). East’s Cardinals, directed by Kaminski, should remain a formidable program after moving into the Badger Large. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, the coach’s son who verbally committed to North Dakota, and senior running back Cortez LeGrant Jr. were All-State performers last year.

Things to watch: Sun Prairie East and new school West, coached by Josh O’Connor and led by defensive lineman Jayallen Dayne and tight end/linebacker Ean Ackley, will play games at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Sun Prairie East opens there Aug. 18 against Monona Grove and Sun Prairie West plays host to Madison East on Aug. 19. The Cardinals and Wolves meet Sept. 16. In another rivalry game, Oregon opens the nonconference season against Stoughton on Aug. 19. Oregon is expected to be led by Tyler Wald, a second-team all-conference center as a junior, and defensive contributors from last season, Seth Niday, Evan Miles and Simon Dosher.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams sets strict boundaries to protect her 'mental fitness'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics