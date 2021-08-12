 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badger Large football preview: 3 things you need to know this season
0 Comments
BADGER LARGE FOOTBALL | 3 THINGS TO KNOW

Badger Large football preview: 3 things you need to know this season

  • 0

The 2021 football season is a week away. It's time to talk about the season's top talking points.

What are they?

Here's the three things in the Badger Large Conference you really should know with kickoff fast approaching:

Rivals look primed to continue dominance

For years, Waunakee and DeForest were the class of the then-Badger North Conference, combining for 16 of the last 17 league titles dating back to 2003, including the final five before conference realignment last season, and 11 1-2 finishes. After each put together six-win seasons last year — DeForest defeated Menasha 59-40 in the final week of the alternate fall season following a 48-30 loss to the Warriors — the rivals separated by just 11 miles look primed to lord over the new-look Badger Large Conference in 2021.

Both the Warriors and Norskies return top-end talent, led by All-State returnees Andrew Keller, Jack Dotzler and Quentin Keene for Waunakee, and Deven Magli for DeForest. Waunakee coach Pat Rice, in his 30th year, has compiled a 304-42 record. Aaron Mack, in his second season as DeForest’s coach, is looking forward to the Norskies’ non-conference season opener at Breese Stevens Field against Madison East, from where he graduated in 1996 after playing football, basketball and baseball.

Prep football photo: Waunakee's Jack Dotzler

Jack Dotzler, Waunakee

Rough outside the Big Eight for Janesville Craig and Parker?

After 53 years as part of the Big Eight Conference, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will make their full debut in the Badger Large Conference this fall (for football only). Despite being the new “big fish” in the pond with Craig (1,714) and Parker (1,403) boasting the eight-team league’s largest enrollments, the Cougars and Vikings could very well be the two schools on the bottom of the totem pole this fall. Parker mustered just two wins over the course of the alternate fall season, with the second coming via a 25-14 victory over Craig on April 30. Meanwhile, the Cougars went 0-5, scoring just 8.2 points per game.

Craig coach Adam Bunderson said several key returning players — including seniors Hunter Kleitz and Marshall Harriel — are the best athletes on the team and Jake Schaffner, who didn’t play in the spring, is expected to contribute as a quarterback and a linebacker or safety. With heavyweights DeForest and Waunakee, as well as perennial playoff qualifiers Milton and Watertown now on the docket, life could be difficult for the Janesville rivals.

Red Hawks, Goslings and Panthers aim to make splash

Each coming off playoff berths in 2019, Milton, Watertown and Oregon saw varied success last season. Milton finished 5-2 in the alternate fall season last spring. The Red Hawks notched victories over Janesville Craig and Parker, as well as new Badger Large Conference foe Beaver Dam. Oregon went 2-3, with each of the Panthers’ losses coming by two scores or less. In the fall season, Watertown had a 2-6 record, but did reach the playoffs and averaged 22 points per game.

All three teams return at least 20 seniors this fall and could use that depth to challenge favorites Waunakee and DeForest. Milton coach Rodney Wedig, recently named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 2022 Hall of Fame class, will count on three-sport athlete Jack Campion at safety, receiver and return specialist and another top-flight athlete Zack Bothun, a running back and linebacker.

Badgers remain in mix as Sun Prairie defensive stalwart Isaac Hamm mulls decision
Stoughton's Brooks Empey uses drive, work ethic, talent in earning All-Area Boys Athlete of Year honor

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will an NL East team win more than 1.5 games in the playoffs?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics