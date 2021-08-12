Badger Large football preview: 3 things you need to know this season

The 2021 football season is a week away. It's time to talk about the season's top talking points.
What are they?
Here's the three things in the Badger Large Conference you really should know with kickoff fast approaching:
Rivals look primed to continue dominance
For years, Waunakee and DeForest were the class of the then-Badger North Conference, combining for 16 of the last 17 league titles dating back to 2003, including the final five before conference realignment last season, and 11 1-2 finishes. After each put together six-win seasons last year — DeForest defeated Menasha 59-40 in the final week of the alternate fall season following a 48-30 loss to the Warriors — the rivals separated by just 11 miles look primed to lord over the new-look Badger Large Conference in 2021.
Both the Warriors and Norskies return top-end talent, led by All-State returnees Andrew Keller, Jack Dotzler and Quentin Keene for Waunakee, and Deven Magli for DeForest. Waunakee coach Pat Rice, in his 30th year, has compiled a 304-42 record. Aaron Mack, in his second season as DeForest’s coach, is looking forward to the Norskies’ non-conference season opener at Breese Stevens Field against Madison East, from where he graduated in 1996 after playing football, basketball and baseball.
Rough outside the Big Eight for Janesville Craig and Parker?
After 53 years as part of the Big Eight Conference, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will make their full debut in the Badger Large Conference this fall (for football only). Despite being the new “big fish” in the pond with Craig (1,714) and Parker (1,403) boasting the eight-team league’s largest enrollments, the Cougars and Vikings could very well be the two schools on the bottom of the totem pole this fall. Parker mustered just two wins over the course of the alternate fall season, with the second coming via a 25-14 victory over Craig on April 30. Meanwhile, the Cougars went 0-5, scoring just 8.2 points per game.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson said several key returning players — including seniors Hunter Kleitz and Marshall Harriel — are the best athletes on the team and Jake Schaffner, who didn’t play in the spring, is expected to contribute as a quarterback and a linebacker or safety. With heavyweights DeForest and Waunakee, as well as perennial playoff qualifiers Milton and Watertown now on the docket, life could be difficult for the Janesville rivals.
Red Hawks, Goslings and Panthers aim to make splash
Each coming off playoff berths in 2019, Milton, Watertown and Oregon saw varied success last season. Milton finished 5-2 in the alternate fall season last spring. The Red Hawks notched victories over Janesville Craig and Parker, as well as new Badger Large Conference foe Beaver Dam. Oregon went 2-3, with each of the Panthers’ losses coming by two scores or less. In the fall season, Watertown had a 2-6 record, but did reach the playoffs and averaged 22 points per game.
All three teams return at least 20 seniors this fall and could use that depth to challenge favorites Waunakee and DeForest. Milton coach Rodney Wedig, recently named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 2022 Hall of Fame class, will count on three-sport athlete Jack Campion at safety, receiver and return specialist and another top-flight athlete Zack Bothun, a running back and linebacker.
Stoughton's Brooks Empey uses drive, work ethic, talent in earning All-Area Boys Athlete of Year honor
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Zack Bothun, sr., LB/RB, Milton
The 6-1, 205-pound Bothun, a linebacker and running back, was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in the spring.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.