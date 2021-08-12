Badger Large football preview: 3 things you need to know this season

After 53 years as part of the Big Eight Conference, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will make their full debut in the Badger Large Conference this fall (for football only). Despite being the new “big fish” in the pond with Craig (1,714) and Parker (1,403) boasting the eight-team league’s largest enrollments, the Cougars and Vikings could very well be the two schools on the bottom of the totem pole this fall. Parker mustered just two wins over the course of the alternate fall season, with the second coming via a 25-14 victory over Craig on April 30. Meanwhile, the Cougars went 0-5, scoring just 8.2 points per game.

Craig coach Adam Bunderson said several key returning players — including seniors Hunter Kleitz and Marshall Harriel — are the best athletes on the team and Jake Schaffner, who didn’t play in the spring, is expected to contribute as a quarterback and a linebacker or safety. With heavyweights DeForest and Waunakee, as well as perennial playoff qualifiers Milton and Watertown now on the docket, life could be difficult for the Janesville rivals.

Red Hawks, Goslings and Panthers aim to make splash