Area football teams savor return to playing field during WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring

Glad for opportunity

Richardson said, “It’s been huge,” that Verona has its new high school and athletic facilities, including turf fields. Six sports have been holding either practices or contact days this week at the new school and the former high school, while following gathering order numbers for the county, Richardson said.

The players on the Wildcats’ football team, which includes 18 seniors and is expected to have about 70-80 players on the varsity, must turn in daily health-check forms, have their own water bottles at practice, maintain 6 feet of socially distance when not in drills and wear masks, Richardson said.

“Everybody is excited,” Richardson said. “Everybody just wants to get back to normal. Being outside this week is more normal.”

Certainly, how the Wildcats play is important to Richardson, but so is the opportunity.

“I just want to get the kids out to play,” Richardson said.

Becker said the start to practice was emotional for him – that it finally was a reality and that Stoughton's March 26 opener at Waunakee was on the horizon for the team, led by seniors Brooks Empey, Rudy Detweiler and Luke Mechler.