Division 5
Arcadia Raiders
Coach: Derek Updike.
Record: 5-4 (4-3 Southwest Wisconsin); No. 6 seeding.
Playoff history: The Raiders are 15-13 overall in 13 prior playoff trips, including a 2009 runner-up finish in Division 5 and a trip to the semifinals in 2015.
Per-game averages: Points — 23.9 scored; 20.6 allowed. Rushing yards — 180 offense; 90 defense. Passing yards — 100 offense; 96 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Chase Patzner, 834 yards, 6 TDs. Rushing — Nolan Niemierowitz, 1,020 yards, 12 TDs. Receiving — Michael Schweistal, 30 catches, 369 yards, 2 TDs; Kaden Lisowski, 12 catches, 329 yards, 4 TDs. Defense — Noah Schank, 54 tackles.
About the Raiders: Arcadia, formerly a power in the Coulee Conference, shifted to the Southwest Wisconsin this year and had an up-and-down year, losing two of its last three and failing to defeat any playoff qualifiers.
Columbus Cardinals
Coach: Calvin Zenz, third year.
Record: 6-3 (3-2 Capitol North); No. 3 seeding.
Playoff history: Columbus missed the playoffs each of the last two years, after going to the third round in 2015 and 2016. This is the school’s 20th playoff berth. Columbus won Division 4 championships in 1990 and 1996 and earned runner-up honors in 1995.
Per-game averages: Points — 23 scored; 19.1 allowed. Rushing yards — 160 offense; 126 defense. Passing yards — 119 offense; 186 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — William Cotter, 1,075 yards, 9 TDs, 52.8 percent completion average. Rushing — Caden Brunell, 1,035 yards, 13 TDs. Receiving — Teagan Herschleb, 17 catches, 360 yards (21.2-yard average), 2 TDs; Alex Campbell, 29 catches, 244 yards, 3 TDs. Defense — Caden Brunell, 83 tackles, 14 for loss; Teagan Herschleb, 83 tackles, 4 interceptions.
About the Cardinals — Columbus held its own in a tough Capitol North, bouncing back from an 0-2 start to knock off Lodi, Watertown Luther Prep and Poynette to make the playoffs. The Cardinals also suffered a 46-0, non-conference loss to Stratford, which hasn’t allowed any points all season.