Waunakee and Madison Memorial held their lofty positions in this week’s Associated Press state football rankings for large-school teams.
The Warriors (7-0), who used a long touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to break a tie and beat Reedsburg, held on to the No. 4 ranking, behind unbeaten Muskego at No. 1, Kimberly at No. 2 and Bay Port at No. 3.
Memorial (7-0), which rolled to a 49-0 victory over Beloit Memorial last week, kept its No. 5 ranking.
DeForest (7-0), a 49-14 winner against Baraboo last week, climbed into the large-school rankings at No. 9. The Norskies visit Beaver Dam on Friday before closing the regular season at home against Waunakee in a showdown that will determine the top of the Badger North Conference race.
Watertown, of the Badger South Conference, received mention among the large schools.
In the medium schools rankings, Stratford (7-0) remained the unanimous No. 1 pick, but Lodi (6-1) dropped five places to No. 9 after last week’s loss to Columbus. Lake Mills (6-1), which has a six-game winning streak, dropped one spot to No. 9. The L-Cats will play host to Lodi on Friday.
Reedsburg, which gave Waunakee a handful last week, received honorable mention among medium schools, along with unbeaten Rock Valley Conference leader Evansville.
In the small schools rankings, Racine Lutheran (7-0) was a unanimous No. 1 pick, with Bangor (7-0) breaking a tie to take over third place, with Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) taking fourth. Also holding their spots were No. 6 Mineral Point (7-0), No. 8 Johnson Creek (7-0) and No. 9 Lancaster (7-0).
PREP FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Muskego (8), 7-0, 88, 1
2, Kimberly, 7-0, 76, 2
3, Bay Port (1), 7-0, 70, 3
4, Waunakee, 7-0, 67, 4
5, Madison Memorial, 7-0, 43, 5
6, Fond du Lac, 6-1, 34, 6
7, Waterford, 7-0, 24, 8
8, Hartford, 7-0, 23, 10
9, DeForest, 7-0, 20, NR
10, Mequon Homestead, 6-1, 13, 9
Others receiving votes: West De Pere 9, Franklin 8, Onalaska 6, Holmen 5, Menomonie 5, Watertown 4.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Stratford (9), 7-0, 90, 1
2, Amherst, 7-0, 75, 2
3, Freedom, 7-0, 66, 3
4, Racine St. Catherine’s, 6-1, 54, 5
5, Wrightstown, 6-1, 51, 6
6, Hammond St. Croix Central, 6-1, 31, 7
7, New Berlin Eisenhower, 6-1, 30, 8
8, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 5-2, 27, 10
9, Lodi, 6-1, 18, 4
10, Lake Mills, 6-1, 13, 9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 9, Sparta 7, Reedsburg 5, Evansville 4, New Berlin West 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Grafton 1, Maple Northwestern 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Racine Lutheran (9), 7-0, 90, 1
2, Edgar, 7-0, 70, 2
3, Bangor, 7-0, 68, T3
4, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.), 7-0, 64, T3
5, Eau Claire Regis, 7-0, 56, 5
6, Mineral Point, 7-0, 42, 6
7, Hilbert, 7-0, 40, 7
8, Johnson Creek, 7-0, 28, 8
9, Lancaster, 7-0, 24, 9
10 (tie), Abbotsford, 7-0, 5, 10
10 (tie), Mondovi, 7-0, 5, NR
Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 3.