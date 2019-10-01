The unbeaten Waunakee football team held firm at No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press state football rankings for schools with enrollments of 900 and larger.
In the same category, Madison Memorial (6-0) moved up one place to No. 5 after last week’s fourth-quarter comeback and last-second victory over Verona.
DeForest (6-0), careening toward a potential Badger North Conference championship showdown with Waunakee on Oct. 18, was ranked 11th among large schools this week. Muskego (6-0) kept the No. 1 ranking.
Among medium schools, Lodi (6-0) jumped up two places to No. 4 this week, as top-ranked Racine St. Catherine’s and Waukesha Catholic Memorial both lost.
Lake Mills (5-1), which will play host to Lodi on Oct. 11, moved up one notch to No. 9, and Reedsburg and Evansville earned honorable mention. Stratford (6-0) took over the No. 1 ranking.
Among small schools, Racine Lutheran (6-0) kept the top spot after beating St. Catherine’s last week. Bangor (6-0), previously fourth, moved into a tie for No. 3 with Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.), which slipped from the No. 2 spot despite holding on for a 22-20 win at River Ridge last week.
Mineral Point (6-0) held at No. 6 and Johnson Creek and Lancaster, both 6-0, kept their No. 8 and No. 9 spots.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollments.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)
Rank, School, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Muskego (8), 6-0, 88, 1
2, Kimberly, 6-0, 75, 2
3, Bay Port (1), 6-0, 73, 3
4, Waunakee, 6-0, 65, 4
5, Madison Memorial, 6-0, 45, 6
6, Fond du Lac, 5-1, 34, 7
7, Menomonie, 6-0, 28, 8
8, Waterford, 6-0, 20, 9
9, Mequon Homestead, 5-1, 17, 5
10, Hartford, 6-0, 15, NR
Others receiving votes: DeForest 12, Franklin 6, Onalaska 6, Holmen 5, West De Pere 5, Hortonville 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Stratford (9), 6-0, 90, 2
2, Amherst, 6-0, 75, 3
3, Freedom, 6-0, 66, 5
4, Lodi, 6-0, 57, 6
5, Racine St. Catherine’s, 5-1, 53, 1
6, Wrightstown, 5-1, 37, 7
7, Hammond St. Croix Central, 5-1, 25, 9
8, New Berlin Eisenhower, 5-1, 22, 8
9, Lake Mills, 5-1, 21, 10
10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 4-2, 19, 4
Others receiving votes: Kiel 8, Sparta 8, Grafton 7, Reedsburg 2, New Berlin West 1, Maple Northwestern 1, Horicon/Hustisford 1, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1, Evansville 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Racine Lutheran (9), 6-0, 90, 1
2, Edgar, 6-0, 69, 3
3 (tie), Bangor, 6-0, 67, 4
3 (tie), Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.), 6-0, 67, 2
5, Eau Claire Regis, 6-0, 52, 5
6, Mineral Point, 6-0, 46, 6
7, Hilbert, 6-0, 36, 7
8, Johnson Creek, 6-0, 28, 8
9, Lancaster, 6-0, 23, 9
10, Abbotsford, 6-0, 9, 10
Others receiving votes: Mondovi 6, Oshkosh Lourdes 1, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 1.