Andrew Riley bringing lessons learned from mentors into first football head coaching gig at Verona

Andrew Riley's mother saw the signs at a young age that her son would one day become a coach, before even he did.

“When I was in fourth grade I remember playing basketball; I think I said something to an official and the next day my mom brought me to the rec department and signed me up as a youth official,” Riley said. “So I kind of had to learn the game that way.”

Riley has spent almost every year since coaching in some capacity. As a high schooler he worked as a youth coach for West Allis Hale assisting with baseball and tee-ball teams.

Riley graduated from the University of Wisconsin, where he received his degree in kinesiology, and started as a voluntary football assistant for Verona in 2014. He was later promoted to running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

And now he's Verona's new head coach, replacing Dave Richardson, who retired after a 21-year career.

Riley has learned from different coaches throughout his football career. He played defensive back at West Allis Hale High School, where he was introduced to his first mentors — Scott Otto, Scott Pritzl and Kyle Koch.

“Those coaches I had growing up throughout middle school and high school were a lot of big father figures to me,” Riley said. “It was important (to me) to talk with them and learn a lot of new things.”

Those relationships inspired Riley’s style of coaching — being a role model to athletes who may not have that figure growing up. To him, his athletes are people first.

“I definitely consider myself a players’ coach,” Riley said. “In reality, it's the Jimmys and Joes that are gonna make or break your program. So building relationships with the kids and being able to hold them to some high expectations and letting them know they are the biggest factors is what’s gonna make us successful going forward.”

As an assistant at Verona, Riley learned under Richardson, Andy Kruger and Scott Cramer. Richardson went 202-111 during a 21-year career with the Wildcats. He won his 200th game Sept. 17 in a 49-21 victory over Beloit Memorial, becoming the 58th coach in Wisconsin history to reach the mark.

Riley anticipates a smooth transition as the program retains the majority of its coaching staff from 2021.

Riley sees Verona fighting for the conference title, eyeing a Week 4 matchup against Middleton as a pivotal Big Eight game. The Wildcats (6-4, 4-3 Big Eight), who finished fourth in the conference, lost to the Cardinals 30-0 at home last season.

He also wants to end Verona's six-year drought without a playoff victory — the Wildcats' last postseason win came in 2016, a 21-17 victory over Arrowhead.

Off the field Riley wants to get his players involved with the community. That includes holding Thursday walkthrough practices at elementary schools in the district.

“As a program we’re always asking for support, money and people to show up, and it’s our turn to give back to them and keep those stands filled and keep us pumped going forward,” Riley said.

Verona opens the 2022 season with a road game against Muskego.

