Andrew Riley bringing lessons learned from mentors into first football head coaching gig at Verona

Andrew Riley's mother saw the signs at a young age that her son would one day become a coach, before even he did.
“When I was in fourth grade I remember playing basketball; I think I said something to an official and the next day my mom brought me to the rec department and signed me up as a youth official,” Riley said. “So I kind of had to learn the game that way.”
Riley has spent almost every year since coaching in some capacity. As a high schooler he worked as a youth coach for West Allis Hale assisting with baseball and tee-ball teams.
Riley graduated from the University of Wisconsin, where he received his degree in kinesiology, and started as a voluntary football assistant for Verona in 2014. He was later promoted to running backs coach and special teams coordinator.
And now he's Verona's new head coach, replacing Dave Richardson, who retired after a 21-year career.
Riley has learned from different coaches throughout his football career. He played defensive back at West Allis Hale High School, where he was introduced to his first mentors — Scott Otto, Scott Pritzl and Kyle Koch.
“Those coaches I had growing up throughout middle school and high school were a lot of big father figures to me,” Riley said. “It was important (to me) to talk with them and learn a lot of new things.”
Those relationships inspired Riley’s style of coaching — being a role model to athletes who may not have that figure growing up. To him, his athletes are people first.
“I definitely consider myself a players’ coach,” Riley said. “In reality, it's the Jimmys and Joes that are gonna make or break your program. So building relationships with the kids and being able to hold them to some high expectations and letting them know they are the biggest factors is what’s gonna make us successful going forward.”
As an assistant at Verona, Riley learned under Richardson, Andy Kruger and Scott Cramer. Richardson went 202-111 during a 21-year career with the Wildcats. He won his 200th game Sept. 17 in a 49-21 victory over Beloit Memorial, becoming the 58th coach in Wisconsin history to reach the mark.
Riley anticipates a smooth transition as the program retains the majority of its coaching staff from 2021.
Riley sees Verona fighting for the conference title, eyeing a Week 4 matchup against Middleton as a pivotal Big Eight game. The Wildcats (6-4, 4-3 Big Eight), who finished fourth in the conference, lost to the Cardinals 30-0 at home last season.
He also wants to end Verona's six-year drought without a playoff victory — the Wildcats' last postseason win came in 2016, a 21-17 victory over Arrowhead.
Off the field Riley wants to get his players involved with the community. That includes holding Thursday walkthrough practices at elementary schools in the district.
“As a program we’re always asking for support, money and people to show up, and it’s our turn to give back to them and keep those stands filled and keep us pumped going forward,” Riley said.
Verona opens the 2022 season with a road game against Muskego.
See the State Journal's fall All-Area boys teams, players of the year and coaches of the year
2021 All-Area football team
Player of the year
Isaac Hamm, sr., Sun Prairie — Hamm, a defensive end, was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Large Schools defensive player of the year and a first-team All-State selection. Hamm, a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight Conference, also was a unanimous pick as a defensive end/outside linebacker on The Associated Press All-State football team. Hamm helped Big Eight champion Sun Prairie (13-1) reach the WIAA Division 1 state title game, before falling to Franklin. Hamm has been heavily recruited. He made a college announcement Wednesday night, selecting the University of Wisconsin.
Coach of the year
Pat Rice, Waunakee — Rice, the longtime Waunakee coach, directed the Badger Large Conference champion Warriors through a 14-0 season, which culminated with a 33-21 victory over Mequon Homestead in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Nov. 19 at Camp Randall Stadium. The title was the seventh for Waunakee in 11 state championship game appearances.
First team
Offense
Quarterbacks — Jerry Kaminski, jr., Sun Prairie; Quentin Keene, sr., Waunakee.
Running backs — Colton Brunell, soph., Columbus; Cortez LeGrant, jr., Sun Prairie; Elijah Gray, sr., Middleton.
Tight end/wide receivers — Andrew Keller, sr., Waunakee; Jackson Trudgeon, sr., Madison Edgewood.
Offensive linemen — Evan Malcore, sr., Sun Prairie; Evan Oberg, sr., DeForest; Jack Alexander, sr., Middleton; Isaac Bunker, jr., Monroe; Colin Senk, jr., Columbus.
Kicker — Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee.
Defense
Defensive ends/defensive linemen — Isaac Hamm, sr., Sun Prairie; J.T. Seagreaves, sr., Monroe; Kian Preimesberger, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Cayden Ellis, sr., Waunakee.
Inside/outside linebackers — Luna Larson, sr., Baraboo; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Zach Gloudeman, sr., River Valley; Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee.
Defensive backs — Cole Toennies, sr., Middleton; Jackson Trudgeon, sr., Madison Edgewood; Logan Engeseth, sr., DeForest; Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., Monona Grove; Bryce Frank, sr., Marshall.
Punter — Tyler Ebel, sr., DeForest.
Honorable mention
Offense
Quarterbacks — Joe Hartlieb, sr., Madison Edgewood; Mason Keyes, jr., DeForest; Trevor Syse, sr., Belleville; Luna Larson, sr., Baraboo; Mason Fink, sr., Verona; Caden Belling, jr., Lake Mills; Craig Ward, sr., Marshall; Chase Maves, sr., Evansville.
Running backs — Keatin Sweeney, jr., Monroe; Cale Drinka, jr., DeForest; Gabe Klatt, soph., Beaver Dam; Kane Mahoney, sr., Baraboo; Eugene Wolff, sr., Waterloo; J.T. Seagreaves, sr., Monroe; Zack Bothun, sr., Milton; Darrick Hill, sr., Stoughton; Alec Courtier, sr., Fort Atkinson; Kyle Krantz, sr., Verona; Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge; Alex Hernandez, jr., Monroe; Matthew Motl, soph., Marshall.
Tight end/wide receivers — Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Ben Farnsworth, sr., Waunakee; Ty Hoier, sr., Monona Grove; Cole Jannusch, sr., Verona; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Cole Toennies, sr., Middleton; Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest; Kane Howlett, sr., Evansville; Jack Opperman, jr., Fort Atkinson; K’Shawn Gibbs, sr., Madison La Follette; Anthony Nolden, sr., Belleville; Matthew Stenbroten, soph., Lake Mills; Tyler Marty, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.
Offensive linemen — Gabe Rousseau, sr., Stoughton; Gus Allen, jr., Waunakee; Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Adam Murphy, sr., Verona; Barrett Nelson, sr., Stoughton; Kian Preimesberger, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson; John Clifford, sr., Watertown; Abiathar Curry, sr., Janesville Parker.
Kickers — Cuinn Larsh, jr., Monona Grove; Trevor Schulz, jr., Sun Prairie; Sam Klestinski, jr., Madison Edgewood; Trevor Syse, sr., Belleville.
Defense
Defensive linemen/defensive ends — Evan Oberg, sr., DeForest; Colin Senk, jr., Columbus; Gavin Bazala, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Jayallen Dayne, jr., Sun Prairie; Colin Derke, sr., Belleville; Matthew Motl, so., Marshall; Guenther Switzer, sr., McFarland; Blake Van Buren, sr., Middleton; Gus Wenning, jr., Middleton; Coltn Healy, sr., Waunakee; Cole Hendrickson, sr., Madison Memorial; Maximos Besl, sr., Waterloo.
Inside/outside linebackers — Mason Armstrong, jr., Verona; Thomas Raemisch, jr., Waunakee; Sam Pilof, soph., Middleton; John Harman, sr., Stoughton; Ramon Campos, jr., Marshall; Elijah Krantz, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Erik Ayala, jr., Marshall; Paul Morris, jr., McFarland; Alex Rashid, sr., Lodi; Kase Reierson, sr., DeForest; Chase Koch, sr., Madison Edgewood; Tucker Markham, jr., Monroe; Anthony Nolden, sr., Belleville; Andrew Pfeffer, sr., Columbus, Tyler Piotrowski, sr., Madison Memorial.
Defensive backs — Jack Campion, sr., Milton; Grant Dahlhauser, sr., Monona Grove; Nathan James Elias, sr., Verona; Drew Mais, sr., Waunakee; Ethan Steinhoff, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Michael McMillan, sr., Sun Prairie.
Punters — Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee; Alec Courtier, sr., Fort Atkinson; Kyle Krantz, sr., Verona.
2021 All-Area boys cross country team
Runner of the year
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton — Ward finished fourth in 15 minutes, 55.1 seconds in the WIAA Division 1 boys state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Ward, who has committed to the University of Minnesota for cross country and track and field, won the DeForest sectional and the Big Eight Conference meet.
Coach of the year
Tom Kaufman, Madison West — Kaufman led a young lineup, which included four sophomores, a freshman and two seniors at the state meet, to a seventh-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet race. The Regents also won the Big Eight meet.
First team
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton; Jack Boerger, jr. Sauk Prairie; Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton; Aidan Manning, sr., Verona; Zach Temple, soph., Madison West; Cameron Weiland, soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Tucker Johnson, sr., Poynette; Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Isaiah Bauer, jr., DeForest; Carter Scholey, soph., Belleville.
Honorable mention
Nico Castellanos, soph., Madison La Follette; Zach Huffman, sr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Spencer Alf, fr., McFarland; Joseph Stoddard, jr., Mount Horeb; Parker Noffke, sr., Madison La Follette; Joseph Freng, sr., Sun Prairie; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial; Joseph Schwartz, jr., Middleton; Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Eli Pettit, soph., Madison West; Paul Treiber, sr., Madison West; Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon; Matthew Vander Meer, sr., DeForest; Ryan Ochowski, sr., Verona; A.J. Ketarkus, jr., Madison Memorial; Beck McDowell, sr., Madison East; Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi.
2021 All-Area boys volleyball team
Player of the year
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton — Sweitzer, an outside hitter, was a first-team selection and the player of the year in the Big Eight Conference. Sweitzer helped lead Middleton to the conference crown and a WIAA sectional berth.
Coach of the year
Rob Kleinschmidt, Middleton — Kleinschmidt guided the Cardinals to the Big Eight title and to the sectional finals, before falling to Wales Kettle Moraine.
First team
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton; Alex Kimbel, sr., Madison Memorial; Anthony Schroeder, sr., Madison La Follette; Colton Tubbs, sr., Middleton; Ethan Hallick, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day; Isaac Seip, sr., Madison East; Andrew Kleinschmidt, sr., Beloit Memorial; Matthew Wheeler, sr., Madison Edgewood/Country Day.
Honorable mention
Zach Vosberg, sr., Madison Memorial; Sam Besley, sr., Madison West; James Hamm, sr., Madison West; Kaden Fosdick, jr., Middleton; Ben Heise, jr., Middleton; John Krutchen, sr., Middleton; Charlie Haight, sr., Madison La Follette; Thomas Kinney, sr., Madison Edgewood/Country Day.
2021 All-Area boys soccer team
Co-Players of the year
Alex Rodriguez, sr., and Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon — The two forwards were the top scorers for Oregon this season and helped lead the Panthers to the WIAA Division 2 state championship in November. Malcook scored twice and had an assist on Rodriguez’s goal in Oregon’s 3-1 victory over Whitefish Bay in the title match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Coach of the year
Chris Mitchell, Oregon — Mitchell directed the Panthers to a 22-0-3 record, the Badger West Conference crown and the WIAA Division 2 state title, which was the program’s fourth state championship overall.
First team
Alex Rodriguez, sr., Oregon; Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon; Connor Gage, soph., Verona; Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West; Cole Kettner, sr., Waunakee; Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland; Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee; Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Drew Jarstad, sr., Evansville; Bubba Blair, jr., McFarland; Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee; Ryan Downing, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland; Seth Aiken, sr., Mount Horeb.
Honorable mention
Baylor Denu, jr., Beloit Memorial; Peter Cullen, sr., Mount Horeb; Ben Minikel-Lacocque, jr., Madison West; Jailen Ortega, sr., Lake Mills; Blake Olson, sr., DeForest; Brooks Luttinen, sr., Verona; Eli Lehmann, sr., Oregon; Gabe Voung, sr., Sun Prairie; Logan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie;
Max Lynch, sr., Verona; Nate Ruprecht, sr., Madison Edgewood; Nathan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Ronaldo Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Tyler Schellpfeffer, sr., Mount Horeb; Quinn Belville, sr., Oregon; Austin Keyser, sr., Sauk Prairie; Caleb Ekezie, sr., DeForest; Owen Dziedzic, sr., Monona Grove; Dom Campos, jr., Middleton; Noah Corrigan, sr., Middleton; Carsten Ganter, jr., Sun Prairie; Carter Siegenthaler, sr., Belleville/New Glarus.