All-state kicker Branden Fischer makes college decision for football
All-state kicker Branden Fischer makes college decision for football

Watertown senior Branden Fischer announced on Twitter that he has committed to Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan and plans to play football.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Fischer was named as a first-team selection as the kicker and the punter on The Associated Press all-state team. The Badger South Conference didn't name league honors. 

Saginaw Valley State is an NCAA Division II program.

Fischer tweeted: “Ready for the next chapter! I am excited to announce my commitment to Saginaw Valley State University!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

