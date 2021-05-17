All-state football: Lake Mills senior QB Adam Moen named small schools player of the year by state coaches

Baraboo inside linebacker Luna Larson, the only area first-team honoree whose team played in the fall, led the Thunderbirds to a 7-2 record and their best season victory total since 2003. Larson, who also played quarterback, led the defense with 77 tackles, four for loss, with three sacks and three forced fumbles. The Thunderbirds allowed 15 points per game, on 162.6 yards of offense per game.

Stoughton outside linebacker Brooks Empey, a 6-2, 220-pound senior, made the first team after producing 66 tackles, 19 for loss, with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Vikings went 5-2 and held opponents to 90 total points and 148.1 yards of offense per game. Empey also played running back.

DeForest defensive back Deven Magli, a 6-1, 190-pound junior, made the first team after helping DeForest go 6-1 and hold opponents to 140 total points and 153.1 yards of offense per game. Magli also played receiver.

Watertown punter Branden Fischer, a 5-11, 170-pound senior, was the first-team pick. Fischer averaged 45 yards per punt, with three covering more than 50 yards and a long kick of 55 yards.

On the large-schools honorable mention list, Waunakee claimed four spots on offense and two on defense; Sun Prairie earned two spots on offense and two spots on defense, and DeForest and Watertown each had one offensive honoree.