OREGON — Adam Hobson and his Stoughton football teammates weren’t about to let the sour taste linger any longer.
The Vikings didn’t waste any time to rinse out remnants of that 25-point defeat to rival Oregon a year ago.
Hobson, a senior dual-threat quarterback, shredded the Panthers’ defense with his legs and arm as Stoughton scored touchdowns on its first five possessions to dictate the tempo and make Oregon play catch-up all night.
It was the Vikings’ turn to dish out a victory on the road against their Hwy. 138 neighbors, racing to a 42-34 Badger South Conference win against a Panthers team that never quit.
“This kind of fixes (that nasty taste),” Hobson said of avenging last season’s loss.
Hobson, who accounted for four touchdowns, had a starring role as his versatility shined from the opening drive.
The senior converted a couple of third-down passes to Nathan Hutcherson and Jack Rilling, setting the table for Quinn Arnott to finish a 1-yard run that capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 8 minutes after the opening kickoff.
The fast start set the tone as Hobson’s ability to hit passes early opened things up for himself and Arnott in the running game. The Vikings (2-1, 1-0 Badger South) didn’t punt until late in the third quarter.
“We feel good about our offense, so we wanted to make sure we got them out there, and our defense kind of feeds off that,” Stoughton coach Dan Prahl said.
Oregon (1-2, 0-1) also found the end zone plenty as quarterback Erik Victorson hit a couple of receivers in traffic to open things up.
But the dual-threat ability of Hobson and a dominating performance from an offensive line — anchored by University of Wisconsin recruit Jack Nelson — was too much to overcome. Hobson had three rushing touchdowns once the defense was forced to engage receivers on the run-pass option.
“Last year, I didn’t play my best game (against Oregon) and that really fueled me inside to want to be better against a rival,” Hobson said. “The other 10 guys on the field with me allowed me to do that. They created lanes for me, and I was able to put the ball in the end zone.”
Hobson finished with 169 passing yards and 85 more on the ground. Arnott, who had a 52-yard touchdown run in the first half, led the way with 143 yards.
Oregon, which came back and was an onside kick away from getting a chance to tie after trailing by as many 21 in the third quarter, got two rushing touchdowns from Teague Szudy.
Stoughton 7 21 14 0 — 42
Oregon 0 14 14 7 — 34
S — Arnott 1 run (Hobson kick)
O — Szudy 1 run (Grender kick)
S — Hutcherson 13 pass from Hobson (Hobson kick)
S — Arnott 52 run (Hobson kick)
O — Kissling 9 run (Grender kick)
S — Hobson 1 run (Hobson kick)
S — Hobson 3 run (Hobson kick)
O — Saunders 4 run (kick failed)
S — Hobson 9 run (Hobson kick)
O — Grender 79 kickoff return (Grender kick)
O — Szudy 2 run (Grender kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Total yards — S 466; O 300. Rushing yards — S 38-297; O 33-149. Passing — S 13-19-0-169; O 8-17-0-151. First downs — S 25; O11. Penalties — S 7-70; O 4-40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: S, Arnott 19-143; O, Szudy 12-37.
Passing: S, Hobson 13-19-0-169; O, Victorson 8-17-0-151.
Receiving: S, Hutcherson 5-62; O, Johnson 3-85.