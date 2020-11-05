Abbreviated WIAA postseason football format features computer seeding, regional champions

The truncated high school football regular season comes to an end Friday night.
The WIAA then will determine a playoff field for a postseason shortened to only two weeks, limited to regional play due to the COVID-19 pandemic and utilizing new playoff criteria and use of computer seeding.
Those two postseason weeks — starting next week — will lead to regional winners, but no state champions.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the WIAA had 223 teams for postseason in 11-player football, which will be divided into seven divisions based on enrollment, and 20 teams for eight-player football, according to WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki.
According to a WIAA document sent to athletic directors and conference commissioners, “seeding groups will be identified and entered into the auto-seed program, then seeds will (be) calculate(d) and fill the brackets.”
The results and brackets are expected to be posted by 2 a.m. Saturday.
Higher-seeded teams will serve as hosts. The WIAA wants to schedule competitive contests, not putting 7-0 teams against 0-7 teams, for example, Labecki said.
“We will use the entire field of remaining teams, place them into seven divisions, and break them into pods of four regionally and competitively when possible, and use the computer to seed them,” Labecki wrote in an email this week explaining the 11-player football playoff format. “Our intention is to put the most competitive in (one) pod and the others into another pod. Basically, if possible, something like putting eight teams into a group and play 1-4 against one another (1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3) and 5-8 against one another.
“In level two, the winners will play each other and the teams that lose may play each other if they wish. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament are allowed to schedule games during both levels of the tournament this year. While we will not have a state champion, this format, we believe, will provide an opportunity for schools to be regional champions.”
Travel considerations will need to be taken into account, Labecki said. That could alter the groupings and seedings.
While there might be disappointment from teams that had hoped to pursue a state title, the opportunity to at least continue playing was viewed as a positive.
“Honestly, at the end of the day we are just happy to have the opportunity to be with the kids this fall,” Marshall football coach and athletic director Matt Kleinheinz said. “We appreciate every opportunity we get to walk on the practice field with the kids and also every Friday night when the lights come on and the ball goes in the air. We will play whomever they tell us to play for the playoffs and be thankful for the opportunity for another game.”
Marshall, a Dane County school playing all road games this fall, is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Eastern Suburban Conference entering the regular-season finale against Waterloo (3-2, 3-1) on Friday night.
That game will determine the Eastern Suburban winner; Marshall could win the title outright or Marshall, Waterloo and Cambridge (4-2, 4-1) could finish in a three-way tie for first. Cambridge’s game at Dodgeland on Friday was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
Marshall, Cambridge and Waterloo are among the 13 area teams playing football this fall, a group that also includes Lakeside Lutheran (5-0), Baraboo (5-1), Lake Mills (4-2), Madison Edgewood (4-2), River Valley (4-2), Watertown Luther Prep (3-2), Portage (2-4), Reedsburg (2-4), Watertown (2-4) and Sauk Prairie (0-6).
“I am excited to see how this postseason works,” Lake Mills athletic director Stephen Considine said. “We appreciate the opportunity for us to play more football. I do understand that with the late start, having a longer postseason was unrealistic.
“I am excited to see the electronic seeding take place. This could be something that takes hold in all sports. We understand and respect the need to regionally group schools, but would also love to have an opportunity to compete against a team that we haven't played this year. In the end we are thankful to have made it this far, and a postseason is the cherry on top.”
Lakeside Lutheran was ranked fourth and Lake Mills and Marshall tied for 10th among medium-sized schools in The Associated Press state rankings this week. Baraboo received votes (14th overall) in the large-schools poll.
Lakeside Lutheran athletics director and activities director Todd Jahns, who expected the WIAA to go through a normal playoff process in setting its matchups, wrote in an email: “Our coaches and players are happy to have football and any additional games are a bonus. We have been continuing to share perspective — thankful for every opportunity, and not looking back and thinking about what used to be.”
Labecki, who believed schools “have done a great job” following guidelines, said: “We have come a long way from March and even September when we worried that we would not be able to conduct a football season. But we continue to have schools quarantining and dropping out of the tournament.”
That is the reason for the regional focus and not a statewide plan.
“Our goal is to limit exposure and mitigate risk so our member schools may conduct winter sports this year,” Labecki said.
