Abbreviated WIAA postseason football format features computer seeding, regional champions

“In level two, the winners will play each other and the teams that lose may play each other if they wish. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament are allowed to schedule games during both levels of the tournament this year. While we will not have a state champion, this format, we believe, will provide an opportunity for schools to be regional champions.”

Travel considerations will need to be taken into account, Labecki said. That could alter the groupings and seedings.

While there might be disappointment from teams that had hoped to pursue a state title, the opportunity to at least continue playing was viewed as a positive.

“Honestly, at the end of the day we are just happy to have the opportunity to be with the kids this fall,” Marshall football coach and athletic director Matt Kleinheinz said. “We appreciate every opportunity we get to walk on the practice field with the kids and also every Friday night when the lights come on and the ball goes in the air. We will play whomever they tell us to play for the playoffs and be thankful for the opportunity for another game.”

Marshall, a Dane County school playing all road games this fall, is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Eastern Suburban Conference entering the regular-season finale against Waterloo (3-2, 3-1) on Friday night.