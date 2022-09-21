3 things we learned in Madison-area high school football through 5 weeks

Mount Horeb/Barneveld football coach Bret St. Arnauld compared his team at season's start to an airplane on the tarmac preparing for flight.

The Vikings had talent, but they were young — mostly juniors and sophomores on a roster with only nine seniors. Their ascent, he believed, might be gradual prior to being fully airborne and hitting their stride.

“I told people, `We’re like an airplane taking off. Slowly, but surely, we would be climbing to 30,000 feet,’’’ St. Arnauld said this week.

After a 40-19 loss to Monroe in the second week, he said the Vikings were off and running following a 20-19 victory over DeForest, the Badger Small preseason favorite, in Week 3.

“If someone told me we’d go 1-1 in those two games, I would have taken it in a heartbeat,” he said.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld (4-1 overall, 3-0 Badger Small) sits atop the league standings after Friday’s 28-6 victory over Monona Grove.

Junior Trenton Owens rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Kasey Helgeson ran for a score and threw a 50-yard, third-quarter touchdown pass to junior Landon Ellestad.

“Right now, we are such a balanced attack,” said St. Arnauld of his spread offense.

The play of Helgeson, who threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 victory over Sauk Prairie, has been the biggest surprise, St. Arnauld said.

“He’s playing like a conference player of the year candidate,” St. Arnauld said. “He’s been exceptional.”

The Vikings’ defense — led by linebackers Elijah Krantz and Zach Maguire and defensive back Tyler Buechner (who also plays running back) — is “really flying to the football,” St. Arnauld said.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Fort Atkinson (2-3, 1-2), which shared the Badger Small title last year, meet Friday in Mount Horeb. St. Arnauld said the Vikings still are seeking to put together a full game and need to avoid mental errors to do that.

“We have not hit our stride yet,” he said.

But the climb continues.

“I’m proud of them,” he said. “It’s like I told them, `Be proud of your accomplishments, but never get satisfied with your results.’’’

Following coach Prime

Sun Prairie East rolled over new city rival Sun Prairie West 54-7 last Friday.

Cardinals coach Brian Kaminski was proud of the outcome and the majority of the work his team did, but he wasn’t totally satisfied.

“It was like (Jackson State football coach and former NFL standout) Deion Sanders said to his team, `Do it right the first time,’’’ Kaminski said. “That’s where we’ve got to get better.

"We lost two close games to two very good opponents (Mukwonago and Waunakee), but we didn’t do everything right the first time. We like our chances if we do that. It’s continuing to take it one game at a time and then we’ll see where this takes us.”

Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. Senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle had three touchdown catches.

Senior running back Cortez LeGrant ran for two scores and senior receiver Evan Richmond caught a touchdown pass and threw for a score. The Cardinals’ defense had six sacks and stopped the Wolves’ running game.

Brian Kaminski thought the Cardinals (3-2, 2-1 Badger Large) left points on the field and had too many penalties.

“I think we stopped ourselves too many times (Friday night),” Kaminski said. “They are a good football team. We respect them. But, at times, we stopped ourselves with penalties or guys jumping offsides. Things we have to clean up.”

Sun Prairie East, ranked second in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, plays at Oregon (4-1, 3-0) this Friday.

Waunakee, top-ranked in Division 2 in theWisSports.net poll, and Oregon lead the Badger Large, with Sun Prairie East and Milton each a game behind.

Crusaders to clean up

Madison Edgewood coach Jesse Norris knew Lodi would be disciplined and well-coached in last week’s Capitol Conference game at Breese Stevens Field.

The Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0 Capitol Conference) came away with a 23-7 victory over the Crusaders (4-1, 2-1) and Norris said it was a matter of execution in the first half.

“We had what we wanted there,” he said. “We had a good game plan going into it. There were one or two guys not getting the job done and that’s on us and we need to get better at it. We need to make sure all 11 guys are executing.”

The Blue Devils intercepted a pass by Edgewood senior quarterback Mason Folkers and the Crusaders had nine penalties for 80 yards. The Crusaders are averaging nine penalties for 88 yards through five weeks.

The penalties by the Crusaders came at critical times because they erased a long touchdown pass by Folkers and stalled two offensive drives.

“We’ve got to clean it up,” Norris said. “That’s just undisciplined football. That’s been the M.O. for us. I’ve got to fix that. We’ll take that to heart and that’s got to stop because ... we knew going into the Capitol, every week is going to be a battle. We can’t have negative yardage plays against us when we’re backs-against-the-wall and we’ve got to move.”

Edgewood, which turned to Folkers at quarterback for the Lodi game after losing starting quarterback Ben Hanson to injury, travels to undefeated Columbus this Friday. Lodi and Columbus lead the Capitol Conference.

Columbus was ranked second in Division 4 in the WisSports.net poll.